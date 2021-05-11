ARTICLE

Carrie Cohen was featured in Reuters' coverage of the When There Are Nine Scholarship Project, a scholarship program to provide financial and mentoring support to female law students, created by a group of women who all served as assistant U.S. attorneys in the Southern District of New York.

Carrie, a member of the group of women lawyers behind the project, said that she wants recipients to build their own networks and find strength in and support from their peers. "That is something that white men in our profession have done very well over the years," she said.

