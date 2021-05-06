ARTICLE

Effective May 19, 2021, the Department of State is changing the certification authority for noncitizen physicians from the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) to the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

The Department explained that ABMS no longer produces the publication, Marquis Who's Who, referenced in 22 CFR Part 62. Furthermore, ABMS has confirmed that it is also no longer the appropriate organization to comment on programs of graduate medical education. The Department said it has confirmed that the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) has the responsibility to accredit and recognize institutions offering programs of graduate medical education, and the agency, therefore, is replacing the reference to the ABMS with the ACGME in 22 CFR § 62.27.

