ARTICLE

United States: Executive Order On Guaranteeing An Educational Environment Free From Discrimination On The Basis Of Sex, Including Sexual Orientation Or Gender Identity

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Executive Order on Guaranteeing an Educational Environment Free from Discrimination on the Basis of Sex, Including Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity

States that all students should be guaranteed an educational environment free from discrimination on the basis of sex or gender identity.

Directs the Secretary of Education, in consultation with the Attorney General, to review policies and actions unsupportive of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 ( U.S.C. §§ 1681–1688).

Originally Published 08 March 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.