Europe Daily News, 21 June 2024

COMPETITION
- Prior notification of a concentration (Case M.11204 - Bunge / Viterra)
- Prior notification of a concentration (Case M.11566 - Five Arrows / Cheetah / Solvares)
- Non-opposition to a notified concentration (Case M.11589 - ABB / Niedax / Eagle JV Holdco INC)
- Non-opposition to a notified concentration (Case M.11528 - PAI Partners / Bluegem / Beautynova)
- Non-opposition to a notified concentration (Case M.11247 - Ineos / Certain Assets of TotalEnergies)
- Summary notice concerning the initiation of an in-depth investigation in case FS.100011 – Emirates Telcommunications Group / PPF Telecom Group pursuant to Articles 10(3)(d) of Regulation (EU) 2022/2560
- Commission clears acquisition of SER Group by TA Associates and Carlyle (M.11550) - Midday Express
- Commission authorises the acquisition of Rubis Terminal by I Squared (M.11524) - Midday Express
- Commission clears acquisition of GIM by BlackRock (M.11467) - Midday Express
- Slovakia - The AMO investigated possible abuse of dominant position in the sale of alternative fuels LNG and CNG
STATE AID
- Commission approves €3 billion German State aid scheme to support the development of Hydrogen Core Network (SA.113565)
- Commission approves €35 million Hungarian State aid measure to support Hyginett in expanding toothbrush manufacturing plant (SA.103309) - Midday Express
TRADE & CUSTOMS
- 259th Customs Code Committee - Tariff and
Statistical Nomenclature - 05 July2024
- Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) .../... of XXX amending Annex I to Council Regulation (EEC) No 2658/87 on the tariff and statistical nomenclature and on the Common Customs Tariff (CN 2025)
- Council Decision (EU) 2024/1708 of 30 May 2024 on the position to be taken on behalf of the European Union within the Specialised Committee on Social Security Coordination established by the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community, of the one part, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of the other part, as regards the adoption of a recommendation providing further guidance on the implementation of the Protocol on Social Security Coordination to that Agreement concerning the interpretation of Article SSC.11 of that Protocol on the legislation applicable to detached workers and self-employed persons temporarily working outside the competent State
- Study on Movement in Japan of EU Natural Persons for Business Purposes under the EPA - April 2022 - Released on 21 June 2024
- Overview of Free Trade Agreements and Other Trade Negotiations - Free Trade Negotiations - as of 20 June 2024
- Trade Success No.20: Women's Farming Syndicate (WFS) - Exports to the EU allowing women to cover for their families basic needs while promoting agroecology in Zimbabwe
- Trade Success No.21: LECOFRUIT - The EPA promoting the economic and rural development in Madagascar
- Answer given by EVP Dombrovskis to a MEP written question - Support for European solar producers
- WTO - Facilitator briefs members on start of formal dispute settlement reform work
- EU's carbon border tax plans trigger alarm in India - Fast-growing heavy industry fears big hit from Brussels' plans to put levies on emission-intensive imports - Financial Times
- German exports to China drop as trade tensions rise - Decline comes as economy minister sets off for Beijing seeking to defuse brewing spat over electric vehicles - Financial Times
INTERNAL MARKET & INDUSTRY
- Minutes of: Meeting of the Expert group EU Fertilisers Market Observatory - 05 June 2024
- First Net-Zero Academy to train 100,000 workers
in the EU solar photovoltaic value chain
CHEMICAL
- Agenda for: Meeting of the REACH Committee - 11 July 2024
- Summary of European Commission Decisions on authorisations for the placing on the market for the use and/or for use of substances listed in Annex XIV to Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council concerning the REACH (chromium trioxide)
FINANCE
- Commission Delegated Decision (EU) 2024/1763 of 14 March 2024 on the renewal of the determination that the solvency regime in force in the United States applicable to undertaking with their head office in that third country is provisionally equivalent to that laid down in Title I, Chapter VI of Directive 2009/138/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council
- Answer given by Ms McGuinness to a MEP written question - Oriflame and other European companies operating in Russia
- EBA - Profitability of EU banks remains resilient although the sector is confronted with materialising credit risks
EMPLOYMENT & SOCIAL POLICY
- Main results - Employment, Social Policy, Health & Consumer Affairs Council (Social policy) - 20 June 2024
- Judgment of the Court of 20 June 2024 in Case
C‑367/23, EA Vs. Artemis security
SAS
Re: Reference for a preliminary ruling - Protection of the safety and health of workers - Organisation of working time - Directive 2003/88/EC - Article 9(1)(a) - Obligation to assess the health of night workers - Employer's failure to comply with that obligation - Right to compensation - Need to establish the existence of specific harm
ENVIRONMENT & CLIMATE CHANGE
- WWF, EEB and Pan Europe accuse EU Council of environmental backtracking on Water Framework Directive
- EU Needs Strong Legal Framework for Sustainable Resource Management - see the EEB Statement
HEALTH, FOOD & PRODUCT SAFETY
- Agenda for: Meeting of the GPSR Committee - 03 July 2024
- Agenda for: Meeting of the Standing Committee
on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed
- Section: "Plant Health" - 27 & 28 June 2024
- Section: "Controls and import conditions" - 25 & 26 June 2024
- Section: "Animal health and animal welfare"- 25 & 26 June 2024
- Section: "Phytopharmaceuticals - Legislation" - 25 & 26 June 2024
- European Health Union: Council calls on Commission to keep health as a priority
- EU steps up the fight against vaccine-preventable cancers under Europe's Beating Cancer Plan
- EFSA - Prolonged multi-country outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes ST173 linked to consumption of fish products
- Joint clinical assessment of medicinal products: Submission of early information by health technology developers
TRANSPORT & MOBILITY
- Agenda for: Meeting of the European ITS Committee - (EIC) - 28 June 2024
- Minutes of: 18th Meeting of the Trans-European Transport Network Committee - 06 June 2024
- Answer given by Ms Vălean to a MEP written question - Impact of EU's green taxonomy on the development of sail propulsion for transport vessels
- EU and Ukraine update and extend Road Transport Agreement
DIGITAL & INFORMATION SOCIETY
- Minutes of the 6th meeting of the Digital Decade Board - 22 May 2024
- Commission Implementing Decision on the harmonisation of the 40,5 43,5 GHz frequency band for terrestrial systems capable of providing wireless broadband electronic communications services in the Union
- Booking.com chief slams EU over 'dumb' regulations - Glenn Fogel says burden from bloc's new digital rules is putting online travel giant at a 'competitive disadvantage' - Financial Times
DATA PRIVACY & CYBERSECURITY
- Judgment of the Court of 20 June 2024 in Case
C‑590/22, AT, BT Vs. PS GbR, VG, MB, DH,
WB, GS
Re: Reference for a preliminary ruling - Protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data - Regulation (EU) 2016/679 - Article 82(1) - Right to compensation for damage caused by data processing which infringes that regulation - Concept of 'non-material damage' - Impact of the seriousness of the damage suffered - Assessment of the amount of compensation - Claim for compensation for non-material damage based on fear - Inapplicability of the criteria laid down for administrative fines in Article 83 - Dissuasive function - Assessment where that regulation and national law are infringed simultaneously
- Judgment of the Court of 20 June 2024 in
Joined Cases C‑182/22 and C‑189/22, JU (C‑182/22), SO
(C‑189/22) Vs. Scalable Capital GmbH
Re: References for a preliminary ruling - Protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data - Regulation (EU) 2016/679 - Article 82 - Right to compensation for damage caused by data processing that infringes that regulation - Concept of 'non-material damage' - Compensation of a punitive nature or purely in respect of damages and satisfaction - Minimal or symbolic compensation - Theft of personal data stored on a trading application - Identity theft or fraud
- EDPB - Guidelines 01/2023 on Article 37 Law Enforcement Directive
ECB, EURO & ECONOMY
- Main results - Eurogroup Meeting - 20 June 2024
- Remarks of Commissioner Gentiloni at the Eurogroup press conference
- Remarks by Paschal Donohoe following the Eurogroup meeting of 20 June 2024
EXTERNAL RELATIONS
- Agenda for: Meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council - 24 June 2024
- EUNAVFOR MED IRINI: Council appoints new Operation Commander
- EU and UNDP summarize the results of a year-long project
on the development of social services
RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE
- EU imposes sanctions on Russian LNG - First-ever measures against Russia's gas part of latest restrictions against Moscow - Financial Times
