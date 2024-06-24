Europe Daily News, 21 June 2024

COMPETITION

STATE AID

C ommission approves €3 billion German State aid scheme to support the development of Hydrogen Core Network (SA.113565)

ommission approves €3 billion German State aid scheme to support the development of Hydrogen Core Network (SA.113565) Commission approves €35 million Hungarian State aid measure to support Hyginett in expanding toothbrush manufacturing plant (SA.103309) - Midday Express

TRADE & CUSTOMS

2 59th Customs Code Committee - Tariff and Statistical Nomenclature - 05 July2024

- Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) .../... of XXX amending Annex I to Council Regulation (EEC) No 2658/87 on the tariff and statistical nomenclature and on the Common Customs Tariff (CN 2025)



59th Customs Code Committee - Tariff and Statistical Nomenclature - 05 July2024 - Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) .../... of XXX amending Annex I to Council Regulation (EEC) No 2658/87 on the tariff and statistical nomenclature and on the Common Customs Tariff (CN 2025) C ouncil Decision (EU) 2024/1708 of 30 May 2024 on the position to be taken on behalf of the European Union within the Specialised Committee on Social Security Coordination established by the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community, of the one part, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of the other part, as regards the adoption of a recommendation providing further guidance on the implementation of the Protocol on Social Security Coordination to that Agreement concerning the interpretation of Article SSC.11 of that Protocol on the legislation applicable to detached workers and self-employed persons temporarily working outside the competent State

ouncil Decision (EU) 2024/1708 of 30 May 2024 on the position to be taken on behalf of the European Union within the Specialised Committee on Social Security Coordination established by the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community, of the one part, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of the other part, as regards the adoption of a recommendation providing further guidance on the implementation of the Protocol on Social Security Coordination to that Agreement concerning the interpretation of Article SSC.11 of that Protocol on the legislation applicable to detached workers and self-employed persons temporarily working outside the competent State S tudy on Movement in Japan of EU Natural Persons for Business Purposes under the EPA - April 2022 - Released on 21 June 2024

tudy on Movement in Japan of EU Natural Persons for Business Purposes under the EPA - April 2022 - Released on 21 June 2024 O verview of Free Trade Agreements and Other Trade Negotiations - Free Trade Negotiations - as of 20 June 2024

verview of Free Trade Agreements and Other Trade Negotiations - Free Trade Negotiations - as of 20 June 2024 T rade Success No.20: Women's Farming Syndicate (WFS) - Exports to the EU allowing women to cover for their families basic needs while promoting agroecology in Zimbabwe

rade Success No.20: Women's Farming Syndicate (WFS) - Exports to the EU allowing women to cover for their families basic needs while promoting agroecology in Zimbabwe T rade Success No.21: LECOFRUIT - The EPA promoting the economic and rural development in Madagascar

rade Success No.21: LECOFRUIT - The EPA promoting the economic and rural development in Madagascar A nswer given by EVP Dombrovskis to a MEP written question - Support for European solar producers

nswer given by EVP Dombrovskis to a MEP written question - Support for European solar producers W TO - Facilitator briefs members on start of formal dispute settlement reform work

TO - Facilitator briefs members on start of formal dispute settlement reform work E U's carbon border tax plans trigger alarm in India - Fast-growing heavy industry fears big hit from Brussels' plans to put levies on emission-intensive imports - Financial Times

U's carbon border tax plans trigger alarm in India - Fast-growing heavy industry fears big hit from Brussels' plans to put levies on emission-intensive imports - Financial Times German exports to China drop as trade tensions rise - Decline comes as economy minister sets off for Beijing seeking to defuse brewing spat over electric vehicles - Financial Times

INTERNAL MARKET & INDUSTRY

M inutes of: Meeting of the Expert group EU Fertilisers Market Observatory - 05 June 2024

inutes of: Meeting of the Expert group EU Fertilisers Market Observatory - 05 June 2024 First Net-Zero Academy to train 100,000 workers in the EU solar photovoltaic value chain

CHEMICAL

A genda for: Meeting of the REACH Committee - 11 July 2024

genda for: Meeting of the REACH Committee - 11 July 2024 Summary of European Commission Decisions on authorisations for the placing on the market for the use and/or for use of substances listed in Annex XIV to Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council concerning the REACH (chromium trioxide)

FINANCE

C ommission Delegated Decision (EU) 2024/1763 of 14 March 2024 on the renewal of the determination that the solvency regime in force in the United States applicable to undertaking with their head office in that third country is provisionally equivalent to that laid down in Title I, Chapter VI of Directive 2009/138/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council

ommission Delegated Decision (EU) 2024/1763 of 14 March 2024 on the renewal of the determination that the solvency regime in force in the United States applicable to undertaking with their head office in that third country is provisionally equivalent to that laid down in Title I, Chapter VI of Directive 2009/138/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council A nswer given by Ms McGuinness to a MEP written question - Oriflame and other European companies operating in Russia

nswer given by Ms McGuinness to a MEP written question - Oriflame and other European companies operating in Russia EBA - Profitability of EU banks remains resilient although the sector is confronted with materialising credit risks

EMPLOYMENT & SOCIAL POLICY

M ain results - Employment, Social Policy, Health & Consumer Affairs Council (Social policy) - 20 June 2024

ain results - Employment, Social Policy, Health & Consumer Affairs Council (Social policy) - 20 June 2024 Judgment of the Court of 20 June 2024 in Case C‑367/23, EA Vs. Artemis security SAS

Re: Reference for a preliminary ruling - Protection of the safety and health of workers - Organisation of working time - Directive 2003/88/EC - Article 9(1)(a) - Obligation to assess the health of night workers - Employer's failure to comply with that obligation - Right to compensation - Need to establish the existence of specific harm

ENVIRONMENT & CLIMATE CHANGE

W WF, EEB and Pan Europe accuse EU Council of environmental backtracking on Water Framework Directive

WF, EEB and Pan Europe accuse EU Council of environmental backtracking on Water Framework Directive EU Needs Strong Legal Framework for Sustainable Resource Management - see the EEB Statement

HEALTH, FOOD & PRODUCT SAFETY

TRANSPORT & MOBILITY

A genda for: Meeting of the European ITS Committee - (EIC) - 28 June 2024

genda for: Meeting of the European ITS Committee - (EIC) - 28 June 2024 M inutes of: 18th Meeting of the Trans-European Transport Network Committee - 06 June 2024

inutes of: 18th Meeting of the Trans-European Transport Network Committee - 06 June 2024 A nswer given by Ms Vălean to a MEP written question - Impact of EU's green taxonomy on the development of sail propulsion for transport vessels

nswer given by Ms Vălean to a MEP written question - Impact of EU's green taxonomy on the development of sail propulsion for transport vessels EU and Ukraine update and extend Road Transport Agreement

DIGITAL & INFORMATION SOCIETY

M inutes of the 6th meeting of the Digital Decade Board - 22 May 2024

inutes of the 6th meeting of the Digital Decade Board - 22 May 2024 C ommission Implementing Decision on the harmonisation of the 40,5 43,5 GHz frequency band for terrestrial systems capable of providing wireless broadband electronic communications services in the Union

ommission Implementing Decision on the harmonisation of the 40,5 43,5 GHz frequency band for terrestrial systems capable of providing wireless broadband electronic communications services in the Union Booking.com chief slams EU over 'dumb' regulations - Glenn Fogel says burden from bloc's new digital rules is putting online travel giant at a 'competitive disadvantage' - Financial Times

DATA PRIVACY & CYBERSECURITY

J udgment of the Court of 20 June 2024 in Case C‑590/22, AT, BT Vs. PS GbR, VG, MB, DH, WB, GS

Re: Reference for a preliminary ruling - Protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data - Regulation (EU) 2016/679 - Article 82(1) - Right to compensation for damage caused by data processing which infringes that regulation - Concept of 'non-material damage' - Impact of the seriousness of the damage suffered - Assessment of the amount of compensation - Claim for compensation for non-material damage based on fear - Inapplicability of the criteria laid down for administrative fines in Article 83 - Dissuasive function - Assessment where that regulation and national law are infringed simultaneously



udgment of the Court of 20 June 2024 in Case C‑590/22, AT, BT Vs. PS GbR, VG, MB, DH, WB, GS Re: J udgment of the Court of 20 June 2024 in Joined Cases C‑182/22 and C‑189/22, JU (C‑182/22), SO (C‑189/22) Vs. Scalable Capital GmbH

Re: References for a preliminary ruling - Protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data - Regulation (EU) 2016/679 - Article 82 - Right to compensation for damage caused by data processing that infringes that regulation - Concept of 'non-material damage' - Compensation of a punitive nature or purely in respect of damages and satisfaction - Minimal or symbolic compensation - Theft of personal data stored on a trading application - Identity theft or fraud

udgment of the Court of 20 June 2024 in Joined Cases C‑182/22 and C‑189/22, JU (C‑182/22), SO (C‑189/22) Vs. Scalable Capital GmbH Re: EDPB - Guidelines 01/2023 on Article 37 Law Enforcement Directive

ECB, EURO & ECONOMY

M ain results - Eurogroup Meeting - 20 June 2024

ain results - Eurogroup Meeting - 20 June 2024 R emarks of Commissioner Gentiloni at the Eurogroup press conference

emarks of Commissioner Gentiloni at the Eurogroup press conference Remarks by Paschal Donohoe following the Eurogroup meeting of 20 June 2024

EXTERNAL RELATIONS

A genda for: Meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council - 24 June 2024

genda for: Meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council - 24 June 2024 E UNAVFOR MED IRINI: Council appoints new Operation Commander

UNAVFOR MED IRINI: Council appoints new Operation Commander EU and UNDP summarize the results of a year-long project on the development of social services

RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE

EU imposes sanctions on Russian LNG - First-ever measures against Russia's gas part of latest restrictions against Moscow - Financial Times

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.