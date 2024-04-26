United States:
Ankura Monthly Economic Indicators Overview [April 2024]
26 April 2024
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
The economy grew at a moderate pace in Q4 2023, with inflation
ticking up slightly in March, with core CPI rising 3.8%. U.S.
consumer sentiment remains stable, with steady spending despite
some pockets of weakness. Disposable income is up, but so is credit
card debt.
Retail sales are rising, with an increase in total retail and
food services sales of 4% year-over-year. However, hard goods
retail sectors continue to show sluggish sales. Unemployment
remains low and job growth is strong. Housing affordability
improved but interest rates and climbing consumer debt remain a
challenge to home sales.
