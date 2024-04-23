United States:
ESG And The Sustainable Economy Handbook
Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and the sustainable
economy are concepts that often overlap and frequently intertwine.
Whether viewed separately or together, they have significantly
changed global investing and business practices and will continue
to evolve.
This handbook examines how investors evaluate companies based on
ESG and sustainability criteria, the way companies incorporate
these standards into their operating principles, and the legal and
financial considerations for both groups. Whether you are an
investor, an investment manager, a company owner, or board member,
it will provide you with valuable insights drawn from our
lawyers' deep industry experience and keen understanding of
policy, procedures, and trends.
