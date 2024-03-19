Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the March 2024 edition of "Capital Snapshot," a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions. This month, we provide updates on recent significant developments in Congress, including the impeachment of U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, FY24 government funding, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) decision to step down as Senate Republican Leader, Rep. Tom Suozzi's (D-NY-3) special election victory and subsequent swearing in, and President Biden's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Additionally, we share updates on developments, outlook, and priorities across a variety of public policy and legislative areas, including (1) the status of FY24 supplemental aid and border security provisions; (2) the National Defense Authorization Act and Department of Defense; (3) tax; (4) financial services; (5) artificial intelligence; (6) energy and environment; (7) education; (8) health care; and (9) California politics and policy. We also provide an overview of the state of play for the 2024 general election, both presidential and congressional. Furthermore, we assess what trends, current events, and factors could impact the upcoming political and legislative landscape.

