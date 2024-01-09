The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and CHIPS Act aim to increase investment in U.S. infrastructure, energy projects and semiconductor manufacturing and supply chains through federal grants, tax credits, and incentives.

In this webinar, hosted by Kaufman Rossin and presented by the European American Chamber of Commerce, viewers will gain insights into issues faced by European companies expanding into the U.S. market, focusing on real estate, construction, renewable energy, and green projects.

Watch this on-demand webinar to help you understand:

IRA & CHIPS incentives for foreign companies in the U.S.

Sectors of interest and transatlantic collaboration opportunities

U.S. market entry considerations (Partnership vs. Subsidiary)

Reporting risks and tax liabilities for U.S. subsidies

179D Energy Efficient Commercial Building Deduction and more

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.