ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Highlights – What You Need To Know

U.S. CONSUMERS: Consumer confidence rose significantly in December's University of Michigan Survey of Consumers

Consumer sentimen t increased 13% in December, erasing declines from the previous four months, driven chiefly by expectations of improvement in U.S. inflation Long-run inflation expectations fell from 3.2% last month to 2.8% this month, matching the second lowest reading seen since July 2021

t increased 13% in December, erasing declines from the previous four months, driven chiefly by expectations of improvement in U.S. inflation Personal disposable income * 7.8% in October 2023; consumer expenditures, basically flat MTM, increased 6.1% YOY

* 7.8% in October 2023; consumer expenditures, basically flat MTM, increased 6.1% YOY Total Consumer Debt Credit card balances remain high and consumer debt continues to grow – revolving credit rose 10.4% vs. 2022 Total consumer credit increased 5.5%

Loan Delinquencies Delinquency rates for consumer loans increased again through Q2-2023; the rate has been rising since 2021 and is at its highest level since 2019, with consumers continuing to take on more debt



RETAIL SALES

November retail sales rose 0.6 percent from October 2023, and were 5.2 percent above last year YTD retail sales (excl. motor vehicles and gas stations) have increased 4.8 percent

rose 0.6 percent from October 2023, and were 5.2 percent above last year U.S. Vehicle Sales New vehicle sales increased 7.3% YOY, with CPI 1.3% above LY Used vehicles sales (through October) increased 2.2% vs. last year, November CPI-Used Vehicles index was down 3.8%

Air travel Air travel increased again among U.S. travelers; year-to-date, TSA checkpoint numbers are up 12.7% The price of air travel was down .3% MTM, and 12% lower than last year



BROAD ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Inflation is slowing but interest rates remain a challenge

Interest rates: Bank Prime Loan Rate (8.5%) and Federal Funds Rate (5.33%) were unchanged from previous month, with many analysts setting expectations of 3-5 rate decreases in 2024

(8.5%) and (5.33%) were unchanged from previous month, with many analysts setting expectations of 3-5 rate decreases in 2024 Gross Domestic Product : Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 5.2 percent in the third quarter of 2023, according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis; Q2 real GDP increased 2.1 percent GDP uptick reflected increases in consumer spending, private inventory investment, exports, state and local government spending, federal government spending, residential fixed investment, and nonresidential fixed investment. Imports increased

: Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 5.2 percent in the third quarter of 2023, according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis; Q2 real GDP increased 2.1 percent The Consumer Price Index rose 3.1 percent, with Core CPI up 4.0% Motor fuel index was down 9.2% Housing increased 5.2% and Food Away From Home rose 5.3%

rose 3.1 percent, with Core CPI up 4.0%

U.S. EMPLOYMENT: Unemployment remains low

Unemployment dropped to 3.7%; non-farm employment was up 1.8% month-to-month, with employment rising by 199,000

HOUSING: Mortgage rates (30-year fixed-rate) hovered around 7%, marking a drop from its recent peak of nearly 7.8% six weeks ago

HOUSING: Mortgage rates (30-year fixed-rate) hovered around 7%, marking a drop from its recent peak of nearly 7.8% six weeks ago

New home sales increased nearly 18% in October, following a 26.8% increase in September; housing starts dropped 4.2%

increased nearly 18% in October, following a 26.8% increase in September; dropped 4.2% The October median U.S. new home price declined 12.3% YOY and 3.1% vs. previous month

SUPPLY CHAIN: Freight costs continue to remain stable

In November , general freight trucking index was down 5.8% over last year and .5% lower than the previous month

, general freight trucking index was down 5.8% over last year and .5% lower than the previous month Deep sea freight rates are down 10.1% YOY and 1.6% higher MTM

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.