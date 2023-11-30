United States:
Lay Of The Land: Economic Development Incentives: What Businesses Should Know
30 November 2023
K&L Gates
In this episode, our hosts and other industry leaders discuss
the federal and local economic incentives for businesses expanding
to the Washington, D.C., region—including the Inflation
Reduction Act, Vitality Fund, and incentives available from the
Department of Energy.
