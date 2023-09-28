ARTICLE

This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

9:55 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

10:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Wayne County, Michigan

11:35 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wayne County, Michigan

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT joins the picket line and stands in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create | Wayne County, Michigan

2:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Wayne County, Michigan, en route to San Francisco, California

6:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Santa Clara County, California (3:55 PM Local)

9:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception (6:30 PM Local) | Atherton, California

10:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Santa Clara County, California, en route to San Francisco, California (7:35 PM Local)

10:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in San Francisco, California (7:55 PM Local)

Looking Ahead: On Wednesday, the President will meet with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology; he will attend two campaign receptions in California, before flying to Phoenix, Arizona. On Thursday, the President will deliver remarks honoring the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and take part in a campaign reception, before returning to Washington. On Friday, the President will take part in a ceremony honoring outgoing Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley and incoming Chair Gen. C.Q. Brown.

Statement: Extreme Republican Shutdown Would Force Troops to Work Without Getting Paid and Undermine Our National Security

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:05 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Washington, D.C., en route to Atlanta, Georgia

11:45 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

1:20 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT participates in a moderated conversation with Gia Peppers and Cedric Richmond as part of the "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour; The Secretary of Education will also speak at the event | Morehouse College

3:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT gives brief remarks at a campaign reception | Atlanta, Georgia

4:55 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Atlanta, Georgia, en route to Washington, D.C.

6:25 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews.

Looking ahead, on Thursday, the Vice President will travel to Florida International University in Miami, Florida. On Friday, the Vice President will attend the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in honor of General Mark A. Milley, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and an Armed Forces Hail in honor of General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at Fort Myer, Virginia.

White House Press Briefing*

10:45 a.m. EDT – Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Wayne County, Michigan

Recap of Monday, September 25, 2023

The White House

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Mark Brown of the Cook Islands Before Meeting with Pacific Islands Forum Leaders

Fact Sheet: Enhancing the U.S.-Pacific Islands Partnership

Statement: U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Statement on Reaffirming U.S.-Pacific Partnership

Statement by President Biden on the Recognition of the Cook Islands and the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials to Preview the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit

Statement: Extreme House Republicans' Chaos Is Marching America Toward a Shutdown That Would Jeopardize Vital Nutrition Assistance for Nearly 7 Million Vulnerable Moms and Young Children

Remarks by President Biden and Vice President Harris Before Meeting with the President's Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Statement from President Joe Biden on Tentative Agreement Between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Writers Guild of America

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Passing of Thomas Conway

Statement from President Joe Biden on North Carolina Enacting Medicaid Expansion

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Reports of Attack on Cuban Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack

Proclamation on Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day, 2023

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Potential Federal Government Shutdown | Agency Contingency Plans

WH FAQ Document: Frequently Asked Questions During a Lapse in Appropriations

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: With Government Shutdown, Troops Still Protect Nation, But Possibly Without Pay

Transcript: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, Holds an Off-Camera, On-the-Record, Press Briefing

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meeting on Red Hill Defueling, Closure and Health Response Plan (Hawaii)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meetings with President of Kenya William Ruto and Cabinet Secretary of Defence Aden Duale

Speech: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Gives Remarks in Nairobi, Kenya (As Prepared)

Article: Austin Praises Kenya's Commitment to Regional Peace

Readout of Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker's Meeting with Canadian Deputy Minister of National Defence Bill Matthews

Press Release: Department of Defense Approves $30 Million in Grants Under Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program

Article: Explosives Expert Discusses Mission to Recover WWII Remains

Article: German-Speaking Airman Aids in Recovery of WWII Bomber Crew

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Navy Chief Aviation Pilot Francis E. Ormsbee Jr.

Contracts for September 25, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Europe

September 25: Statement | U.S. and Bulgaria to Collaborate on Combatting Disinformation

September 25: Statement | Joint Statement on the Strategic Dialogue between the United States and Bulgaria

September 25: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to Rome, the Vatican, Palermo, and Warsaw

September 25: Advisory | NATO Permanent Representatives Travel to Norfolk, VA, and Washington, D.C.

September 25: Statement | New U.S.-Poland Foreign Military Financing Direct Loan Agreement Showcases Strong Security Partnership

September 25: Statement | Condemnation of Violent Attacks on Kosovo Police

Asia-Pacific

September 25: Statement | U.S.-ROK Information and Communications Technology Policy Forum 2023

September 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the 8th Annual CSIS Republic of Korea-United States Strategic Forum

September 25: Statement | On the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the United States and the Cook Islands

September 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Signing Ceremony with Millennium Challenge Corporation CEO Alice Albright and Kiribati President Taneti Maamau

September 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Joint Statement Signing Ceremony with Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown

September 25: Statement | On the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between the United States and Niue

September 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Joint Statement Signing Ceremony with Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi

September 25: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter Travels to Pakistan and Bangladesh

Semiconductors

September 25: Readout | Second Meeting of the Semiconductor Informal Exchange Network

Department Matters

September 25: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

September 25: Statement | United States Joins in Commitment to Strengthen Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

September 25: Statement | Announcing New Science and Technology Adviser to the Secretary of State

September 25: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Verma Travels to Charleston

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Armenia

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Dinner for the Second U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit in Washington, D.C.

Press Release: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Lead U.S. Delegation at the Pacific Islands Forum in Rarotonga, Cook Islands, on November 10

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations Updates and Designation Removal; Burma-related Designation Removal; Iran-related Designation Update; Non-Proliferation Designation Update

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Cash Flow King Podcast Host with Perpetrating $11 Million Ponzi Scheme

Press Release: SEC Charges GTT Communications for Disclosure Failures

Press Release: Deutsche Bank Subsidiary DWS to Pay $25 Million for Anti-Money Laundering Violations and Misstatements Regarding ESG Investments

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Press Release: MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced to Life in Prison for Racketeering Conspiracy, Including Murder

Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Distributing Over $16M of Adulterated HIV Medication

Press Release: Two Puerto Rican Men Plead Guilty to Federal Hate Crime Against a Transgender Woman and Obstruction of Justice Charges

Press Release: Former Federal Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Ward

Press Release: Two Promoters Charged in Alleged Nationwide Illegal Abusive-Trust Tax Shelter Fraud Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS and Hundreds of Partners Urge Public to Take "Pledge to Protect" on Annual "If You See Something, Say Something®" Awareness Day

CBP Press Release: Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $1M (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Del Rio Port of Entry CBP officers seize 12 weapons, bringing the Laredo Field Office to a milestone 1,000 weapons seized thus far in Fiscal Year 2023 (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Donald Kusser is Named DFO for Laredo Field Office, Succeeds DFO Randy Howe (ret.) and Acting DFO Eugene Crawford (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: United States Seeks Mexico's Review of Alleged Denial of Workers' Rights at Teklas Automotive

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Gas Powered Pressure Washers from Vietnam Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Extends Deadline for Commission Decision on ESRB Application for New Consent Mechanism Under COPPA

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Commissioner Anna Gomez on Being Sworn in as Commissioner of the FCC

Press Release: Commissioner Gomez Announces Staff

Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Announces More than $2.5 Billion of Investments at U.N. General Assembly

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Locally Led Conservation Efforts in Visit to Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $20 Million in Grants to Create Career Opportunities in the Water Workforce

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $1.4 Billion in Infrastructure Funding for 70 Projects That Will Improve Rail Safety, Strengthen Supply Chains, and Add Passenger Rail Service

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Providing $4.65 Million in 'Quick Release' Emergency Relief Funding for Flood Damage Repair Work at Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $300 Million for Projects to Reduce Carbon Pollution from Aviation as Part of Investing in America Agenda

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Trade Representative request Mexican government review alleged denial of labor rights at Teklas parts plant in Aguascalientes

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces enforcement, compliance initiative to protect workers from silica exposure in engineered stone fabrication, installation

Press Release: New York property management company pays $44K in back wages, damages to resolve Staten Island retaliation, overtime, records violations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $101K in benefits, wages, damages for 51 workers employed on two federally funded projects in California

Press Release: Federal investigation of project manager's death in trench collapse finds Oklahoma contractor exposed employees to workplace hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Pennsylvania dumpster manufacturer for exposing workers to widespread safety, health hazards

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Secretary Becerra and HHS Principals Statements on World Cancer Research Day

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Charges Landlord with Disability Discrimination

