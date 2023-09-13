This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

12:15 a.m. EDT – The President arrives at Joint Base Andrews

12:35 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

10:00 a.m. EDT – The President receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, September 11, 2023

The White House

  • Joint Leaders' Statement | Elevating United States-Vietnam Relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Vo Van Thuong of Vietnam
  • Remarks by President Biden and President Võ Văn Thưởng of Vietnam at a State Luncheon
  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam
  • Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính of Vietnam Before Bilateral Meeting
  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue of Vietnam
  • Remarks by President Biden at Roundtable Meeting with CEOs
  • Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Wyoming Disaster Declaration
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate
  • Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Swearing-in Ceremony for the National Archivist, as Prepared for Delivery

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Transcript: Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds an Off-Camera, On-the-Record Press Briefing for Resident Media
  • Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the Pentagon Ceremony to Honor the Fallen of September 11, 2001 (As Delivered)
  • Article: Austin, Milley Remember Those Lost on 9/11
  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Ukrainian Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov
  • Article: Austin Makes Call to New Counterpart in Ukraine
  • Readout of Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker Meeting with Estonian Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm
  • Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz
  • Contracts for September 11, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, September 12, 2023

9/11

  • September 11: Statement | 22nd Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 Attacks

Middle East

  • September 11: Statement | Flooding in Libya

Asia-Pacific

  • September 11: Statement | New Partnership with Vietnam to Explore Semiconductor Supply Chain Opportunities
  • September 11: Readout | Symposium on Accelerating, Science, Technology and Circular Innovation in Southeast Asia
  • September 11: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Toloui Travels to Japan and the Republic of Korea

Western Hemisphere

  • September 11: Advisory | Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas Dodd's Travel to Lima, Peru
  • September 11: Statement | The 50th Anniversary of the Military Coup in Chile
  • September 11: Statement | U.S. Department of State and Arizona State University Announce Partnership to Bolster Democratic Resilience in the Digital Age
  • September 11: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Russo Travels to Phoenix, Arizona, and Los Angeles, California
  • September 11: Advisory | Ambassador Fick's Travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma

Other Matters

  • September 11: Statement | Appointment of Eileen C. Donahoe as Special Envoy and Coordinator for Digital Freedom

Department Press Briefings

  • September 11: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

Department of the Treasury

  • Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at the Economic Club of New York on the Biden-Harris Administration's Historic Investments in Unlocking Unrealized Economic Potential
  • Press Release: United States Signs $20 Million Debt Swap Agreement with Peru to Support Amazon Conservation

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Sweep into Marketing Rule Violations Results in Charges Against Nine Investment Advisers

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Statement from Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco on the 22nd Anniversary of the Terrorist Attacks of Sept. 11, 2001
  • Press Release: Justice Department's National Security Division Announces Key Corporate Enforcement Appointments
  • Press Release: Michigan Marijuana Dispensary Owner Convicted of Tax Evasion and Obstructing the IRS

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • CBP Press Release: Remembering September 11, 2001 (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: Laredo Port of Entry Holds 22nd Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize over $1.1 million in methamphetamine at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Press Release: What They Are Saying | USTR Resolves Last Outstanding WTO Dispute with India

Department of Commerce

  • Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Call with Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: Online Shoe Seller Hey Dude, Inc. to Pay $1.95 Million for Violating FTC's Mail, Internet, and Telephone Order Rule and Suppressing Negative Consumer Reviews
  • Press Release: FTC Says TruthFinder, Instant Checkmate Deceived Users About Background Report Accuracy, Violated FCRA While Marketing Reports for Employee and Tenant Screening

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Press Release: CFPB Orders Leasing Company Tempoe to Provide $36 Million in Penalties and Relief for Tricking Consumers and Hiding Contract Terms

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Intent to Nominate Basil Gooden, Ph.D. to Serve as Under Secretary for Rural Development

Department of the Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Interior Department Announces First Indian Youth Service Corps Grant Awards

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: Anaerobic Digestion on the Farm Conference Registration Now Open
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes revised procedures for civil penalty assessments to better protect longshore, harbor workers, employers
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor seeks help of employees from Mar-Jac Poultry MS as investigation into young teen's death at Hattiesburg plant continues
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Navient Corp. enter into agreement to resolve allegations of hiring discrimination

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights Settles with L.A. Care Health Plan Over Potential HIPAA Security Rule Violations

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Takes Action on Updated mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines to Better Protect Against Currently Circulating Variants

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

  • Report: Security of Taxpayer Information | IRS Needs to Address Critical Safeguard Weaknesses

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

  • Report: Monthly Budget Review | August 2023
  • Cost Estimate: H.R. 890, Guidance Out Of Darkness Act of 2023

