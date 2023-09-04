This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

White House Press Briefing*

2:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday-Wednesday, August 29-30, 2023

The White House

August 30

Statement from President Biden on the Second Anniversary of Ending the Afghanistan War

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at Chicago Federation of Labor's Annual Labor Day Reception, as Prepared for Delivery

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Back to School Mental Health Roundtable, as Prepared for Delivery

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration's Latest Actions to Support Communities Impacted by Maui Wildfires

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Elected Officials, Labor Leaders, Aging Advocates, Health and Advocacy Groups, And More Applaud Administration's Prescription Drug Announcement

Judicial Nominations: President Biden Names Thirty-Seventh Round of Judicial Nominees and Announces One New Nominee to Serve as U.S. Marshal

Press Release: May 2023 Visitor Log Records Posted

August 29

Statement from President Biden on Historic Action to Lower Prescription Drug Costs

Remarks by President Biden on Lowering Healthcare Costs

Remarks by Vice President Harris on Lowering Healthcare Costs

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces First Ten Drugs Selected for Medicare Price Negotiation

Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica

Remarks by President Biden and President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica Before Bilateral Meeting

Remarks by President Biden at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law Reception

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden, and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

Department of Defense (DOD)

August 30

Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits New York City and West Point

Article: Hicks Defines Need to Focus DOD on Climate Change Threats

Article: DOD Focuses on Talent Pipeline, Career Paths to Attract AI Pros

Contracts for August 30, 2023

August 29

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III' Phone Call With Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah

Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks' Meeting With U.K. Permanent Under Secretary of Defence David Williams

Transcript: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Understanding Warfighter Demands, Emerging Solutions Gives U.S. Edge

Article: Florida National Guard Activated as Hurricane Idalia Approaches

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Article: AIM-9M Missiles, $250 Million in Additional Security Assistance Headed for Ukraine

Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – Aug. 29

Article: DOD Maintains Readiness as U.S. Assists Ukraine

Contracts for August 29, 2023

Department of State

Europe, Ukraine

August 29: Statement | New Package of Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

Eurasia

August 30: Statement | Kyrgyz Republic Independence Day

Asia-Pacific

August 30: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Secretary of Commerce, Gina M. Raimondo

August 29: Fact Sheet | United States – Mongolia Memorandum of Understanding on Mineral Resources

August 30: Statement | Malaysia National Day

Middle East, Near East

August 29: Readout | Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland's Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Jilani

Africa

August 30: Statement | Events in Gabon

August 29: Statement | Department of State Begins Construction on New U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Western Hemisphere

August 29: Statement | Election Results in Guatemala

Other Matter

August 30: Statement | International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power To Lead U.S. Government Delegation to the 2023 OGP Global Summit | August 29, 2023

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

August 30

Joint Statement Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Russia's Continued Pursuit of Weapons from the DPRK

Remarks on the Russian drafted UN Security Council Resolution on Renewing Mali Sanctions

Remarks on the France and UAE drafted UN Security Council Resolution on Renewing Mali Sanctions

Media Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Brief Media on Highlights of the U.S. Presidency of the UN Security Council during August 2023

U.S. National Statement During the UNDP Segment of the UNDP/UNOPS/UNFPA Executive Board

August 29

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant

National Statement UNFPA Segment: Statement by the Executive Director Second Session of the Joint UNDP/UNOPS/UNFPA Executive Board

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury, IRS Release Guidance on Inflation Reduction Act Provision to Ensure Good-Paying Clean Energy Jobs, Expand Clean Energy Workforce | August 29, 2023

The Federal Reserve

August 29

Press Release: Agencies propose guidance to enhance resolution planning at large banks

Press Release: Agencies request comment on proposed rule to require large banks to maintain long-term debt to improve financial stability and resolution

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Press Release: August 29, 2023, FDIC Board Meeting

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

August 29

Press Release: SEC Charges Citigroup Global Markets Inc. with Recordkeeping Failures concerning Underwriting Expenses

Press Release: SEC Charges Archipelago Trading Services with Failing to File Suspicious Activity Reports

Department of Justice (DOJ)

August 30

Press Release: Justice Department Files Complaint to Enjoin Arizona Company and Its Owner from Manufacturing and Distributing Unapproved Animal Drugs

Press Release: Alleged False Claims to California's Medicaid Program

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement with Missouri Apartment Complex Developers Over Disability Discrimination Claims

Press Release: Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Issuing Threats of Violence to an LGBTQI+ Advocacy Group

Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Houston Area Tax Return Preparer and Business

August 29

Press Release: Five Defendants Convicted of Federal Civil Rights Conspiracy and Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act Offenses for Obstructing Access to a Reproductive Health Services Facility

Press Release: Executive Charged in International Oil and Gas Trading Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme

Press Release: Asphalt Paving Company and President Plead Guilty to Bid Rigging

Press Release: Nigerian National Sentenced to Prison for International Scheme That Defrauded Elderly U.S. Victims

Press Release: Qakbot Malware Disrupted in International Cyber Takedown

Press Release: Man Sentenced for Threatening Maricopa County Election Official and Then-Attorney General of Arizona

Press Release: Massachusetts Commercial Fisherman Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

August 30

CBP Press Release: El Paso Sector continues to enforce Title 8

August 29

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Two-Year Anniversary of Operation Allies Welcome

DHS Statement on Safety and Enforcement During Hurricane Idalia

CBP Press Release: Border Patrol agents make large methamphetamine seizure (California)

CBP Press Release: CBP moves closer to full Global Entry partnership with Costa Rica (Washington, D.C.)

CBP Press Release: CBP Activates Lead Field Coordinator for Region IV, makes Final Preparations for Arrival of Hurricane Idalia (Florida)

CBP Press Release: Wrong Turn Ends with Rape Arrest (New York)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

August 30

Press Release: United States Seeks Mexico's Review of Alleged Denial of Workers' Rights at Mexican Airline

August 29

Joint Statement of the United States-Mongolia Trade and Investment Council

Department of Commerce

August 30

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining

August 29

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China He Lifeng

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China Hu Heping

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Finalizes Order Against Clothing Accessories Company for False Made in USA Claims | August 29, 2023

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

August 30

Press Release: FCC Announces E-ACAM Support to Expand Broadband to Rural Communities

Press Release: FCC September 7 Webinar, 2024 Tribal Library Pilot Program Launch

Press Release: FCC Extends Filing Deadlines for Areas Affected by Hurricane Idalia

Press Release: FCC Expands Scope of Disaster Reporting for Hurricane Idalia

Press Release: Hurricane Idalia Communications Status Report for Aug. 30, 2023

August 29

Press Release: FCC Declines to Reconsider Broadband Consumer Label Rules

Press Release: Emergency Communications Procedures for Hurricane Idalia

Press Release: FCC Assistance for Hurricane Idalia Emergencies Available 24/7

Press Release: Priority Telecom Services Reminder Due to Hurricane Idalia

Press Release: FCC Reminder to Florida Debris Removal and Utility Repair Teams

Press Release: FCC Activates Disaster Reporting for Hurricane Idalia

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

August 30

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $266 Million to Help Rural Business Owners, Farmers and Ranchers Lower Energy Costs, Generate Income, and Expand Operations, as Part of Investing in America Agenda

August 29

Press Release: USDA Encourages Ag Producers, Residents to Prepare for Hurricane Idalia

Department of Energy (DOE)

August 30

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $350 Million in Grants to States to Cut Methane Emissions from Oil and Gas Sector

August 29

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $300 Million to Speed Up Transmission Permitting Across America as Part of Investing in America Agenda

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Holds First-Ever Gulf of Mexico Offshore Wind Energy Auction | August 29, 2023

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: To Conform with Recent Supreme Court Decision, EPA and Army Amend "Waters of the United States" Rule | August 29, 2023

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $350 Million in Grants to States to Cut Methane Emissions from Oil and Gas Sector | August 30, 2023

Department of Labor (DOL)

August 30

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposal to restore, extend overtime protections for 3.6 million low-paid salaried workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor completed impact inspections at 15 mines in July 2023, identified 288 violations of safety, health standards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Trade Representative seek Mexico's review of alleged labor rights violations by MasAir cargo airline

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor obtains federal court judgment to recover $153K in retirement funds for former employees of defunct Bay Area company

Press Release: Colorado contractor awaits sentencing on manslaughter charge after failing to protect employees in 2021 trench collapse that killed 23-year-old worker

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Career Technical Education Center in Idaho Falls align to promote workplace safety, prevent exposure to hazards

August 29

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposed changes to clarify regulations on authorized employee representation during workplace inspections

Press Release: Packager/distributor pays $277K to 50 workers after U.S. Department of Labor uncovers H-2B temporary labor program violations in Cortland, New York

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Mexican Consulate sponsor worker rights event

Press Release: Federal court orders Huntley restaurant to pay $105K in back wages, damages to 8 employees after U.S. Department of Labor investigation, litigation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $200K in back wages, damages for 36 employees of Southern Maine bar, grill; assesses $35K in penalties

Health & Human Services (HHS)

August 30

Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Declares Public Health Emergency and ASPR Deploys Personnel to Florida to Respond to Hurricane Idalia

Press Release: HHS and the U.S. Attorney's Office Secures Agreement Resolving HIV Discrimination Complaint Involving a New Jersey Home Healthcare Provider

August 29

Press Release: HHS Selects the First Drugs for Medicare Drug Price Negotiation

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

August 30

Press Release: FDA Issues Warning Letters to Three Infant Formula Manufacturers

August 29

Press Release: FDA Roundup | August 29, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

August 30

Press Release: HUD Announces $128 Million to Tribal Communities for Construction of New Affordable Housing

August 29

Press Release: HUD Highlights Regional House Parties Across the Country to Increase Homeownership

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

August 30

Report: Nuclear Weapons | Program Management Improvements Would Benefit U.S. Efforts to Build New Experimental Capabilities

Report: Homeland Security | Joint Requirements Council Needs Leadership Attention to Improve Effectiveness

Report: Defense Contracting | DOD's Use of Federal Prison Industries

August 29

Report: Building Partner Capacity | DOD and State Should Strengthen Planning for Train and Equip Projects

Report: Building Partner Capacity | DOD Should Assess Delivery Delays in Train and Equip Projects and Improve Evaluations

Report: Airport Infrastructure | Selected Airports' Efforts to Enhance Electrical Resilience

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

August 30

Cost Estimate: S. 2283, PFAS-Free Procurement Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: S. 1253, Securing America's Ports of Entry Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: S. 2195, Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: H.R. 3581, Caregiver Outreach and Program Enhancement Act

August 29

Cost Estimate: S. 2248, Vessel Tracking for Sanctions Enforcement Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: S. 943, Small Business Disaster Damage Fairness Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: H.R. 1209, FOCA Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: H.R. 2989, Save Our Sequoias Act

