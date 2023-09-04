This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
White House Press Briefing*
2:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Tuesday-Wednesday, August 29-30, 2023
The White House
August 30
- Statement from President Biden on the Second Anniversary of Ending the Afghanistan War
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at Chicago Federation of Labor's Annual Labor Day Reception, as Prepared for Delivery
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Back to School Mental Health Roundtable, as Prepared for Delivery
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration's Latest Actions to Support Communities Impacted by Maui Wildfires
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Elected Officials, Labor Leaders, Aging Advocates, Health and Advocacy Groups, And More Applaud Administration's Prescription Drug Announcement
- Judicial Nominations: President Biden Names Thirty-Seventh Round of Judicial Nominees and Announces One New Nominee to Serve as U.S. Marshal
- Press Release: May 2023 Visitor Log Records Posted
August 29
- Statement from President Biden on Historic Action to Lower Prescription Drug Costs
- Remarks by President Biden on Lowering Healthcare Costs
- Remarks by Vice President Harris on Lowering Healthcare Costs
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces First Ten Drugs Selected for Medicare Price Negotiation
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica
- Remarks by President Biden and President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica Before Bilateral Meeting
- Remarks by President Biden at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law Reception
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden, and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell
Department of Defense (DOD)
August 30
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits New York City and West Point
- Article: Hicks Defines Need to Focus DOD on Climate Change Threats
- Article: DOD Focuses on Talent Pipeline, Career Paths to Attract AI Pros
- Contracts for August 30, 2023
August 29
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III' Phone Call With Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah
- Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks' Meeting With U.K. Permanent Under Secretary of Defence David Williams
- Transcript: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Understanding Warfighter Demands, Emerging Solutions Gives U.S. Edge
- Article: Florida National Guard Activated as Hurricane Idalia Approaches
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
- Article: AIM-9M Missiles, $250 Million in Additional Security Assistance Headed for Ukraine
- Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – Aug. 29
- Article: DOD Maintains Readiness as U.S. Assists Ukraine
- Contracts for August 29, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, August 31, 2023
Europe, Ukraine
- August 29: Statement | New Package of Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine
Eurasia
- August 30: Statement | Kyrgyz Republic Independence Day
Asia-Pacific
- August 30: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Secretary of Commerce, Gina M. Raimondo
- August 29: Fact Sheet | United States – Mongolia Memorandum of Understanding on Mineral Resources
- August 30: Statement | Malaysia National Day
Middle East, Near East
- August 29: Readout | Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland's Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Jilani
Africa
- August 30: Statement | Events in Gabon
- August 29: Statement | Department of State Begins Construction on New U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Western Hemisphere
- August 29: Statement | Election Results in Guatemala
Other Matter
- August 30: Statement | International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power To Lead U.S. Government Delegation to the 2023 OGP Global Summit | August 29, 2023
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)
August 30
- Joint Statement Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Russia's Continued Pursuit of Weapons from the DPRK
- Remarks on the Russian drafted UN Security Council Resolution on Renewing Mali Sanctions
- Remarks on the France and UAE drafted UN Security Council Resolution on Renewing Mali Sanctions
- Media Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Brief Media on Highlights of the U.S. Presidency of the UN Security Council during August 2023
- U.S. National Statement During the UNDP Segment of the UNDP/UNOPS/UNFPA Executive Board
August 29
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant
- National Statement UNFPA Segment: Statement by the Executive Director Second Session of the Joint UNDP/UNOPS/UNFPA Executive Board
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury, IRS Release Guidance on Inflation Reduction Act Provision to Ensure Good-Paying Clean Energy Jobs, Expand Clean Energy Workforce | August 29, 2023
The Federal Reserve
August 29
- Press Release: Agencies propose guidance to enhance resolution planning at large banks
- Press Release: Agencies request comment on proposed rule to require large banks to maintain long-term debt to improve financial stability and resolution
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
- Press Release: August 29, 2023, FDIC Board Meeting
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
August 29
- Press Release: SEC Charges Citigroup Global Markets Inc. with Recordkeeping Failures concerning Underwriting Expenses
- Press Release: SEC Charges Archipelago Trading Services with Failing to File Suspicious Activity Reports
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
August 30
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Complaint to Enjoin Arizona Company and Its Owner from Manufacturing and Distributing Unapproved Animal Drugs
- Press Release: Alleged False Claims to California's Medicaid Program
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement with Missouri Apartment Complex Developers Over Disability Discrimination Claims
- Press Release: Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Issuing Threats of Violence to an LGBTQI+ Advocacy Group
- Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Houston Area Tax Return Preparer and Business
August 29
- Press Release: Five Defendants Convicted of Federal Civil Rights Conspiracy and Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act Offenses for Obstructing Access to a Reproductive Health Services Facility
- Press Release: Executive Charged in International Oil and Gas Trading Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme
- Press Release: Asphalt Paving Company and President Plead Guilty to Bid Rigging
- Press Release: Nigerian National Sentenced to Prison for International Scheme That Defrauded Elderly U.S. Victims
- Press Release: Qakbot Malware Disrupted in International Cyber Takedown
- Press Release: Man Sentenced for Threatening Maricopa County Election Official and Then-Attorney General of Arizona
- Press Release: Massachusetts Commercial Fisherman Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
August 30
- CBP Press Release: El Paso Sector continues to enforce Title 8
August 29
- Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Two-Year Anniversary of Operation Allies Welcome
- DHS Statement on Safety and Enforcement During Hurricane Idalia
- CBP Press Release: Border Patrol agents make large methamphetamine seizure (California)
- CBP Press Release: CBP moves closer to full Global Entry partnership with Costa Rica (Washington, D.C.)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Activates Lead Field Coordinator for Region IV, makes Final Preparations for Arrival of Hurricane Idalia (Florida)
- CBP Press Release: Wrong Turn Ends with Rape Arrest (New York)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
August 30
- Press Release: United States Seeks Mexico's Review of Alleged Denial of Workers' Rights at Mexican Airline
August 29
- Joint Statement of the United States-Mongolia Trade and Investment Council
Department of Commerce
August 30
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining
August 29
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China He Lifeng
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China Hu Heping
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Finalizes Order Against Clothing Accessories Company for False Made in USA Claims | August 29, 2023
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
August 30
- Press Release: FCC Announces E-ACAM Support to Expand Broadband to Rural Communities
- Press Release: FCC September 7 Webinar, 2024 Tribal Library Pilot Program Launch
- Press Release: FCC Extends Filing Deadlines for Areas Affected by Hurricane Idalia
- Press Release: FCC Expands Scope of Disaster Reporting for Hurricane Idalia
- Press Release: Hurricane Idalia Communications Status Report for Aug. 30, 2023
August 29
- Press Release: FCC Declines to Reconsider Broadband Consumer Label Rules
- Press Release: Emergency Communications Procedures for Hurricane Idalia
- Press Release: FCC Assistance for Hurricane Idalia Emergencies Available 24/7
- Press Release: Priority Telecom Services Reminder Due to Hurricane Idalia
- Press Release: FCC Reminder to Florida Debris Removal and Utility Repair Teams
- Press Release: FCC Activates Disaster Reporting for Hurricane Idalia
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
August 30
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $266 Million to Help Rural Business Owners, Farmers and Ranchers Lower Energy Costs, Generate Income, and Expand Operations, as Part of Investing in America Agenda
August 29
- Press Release: USDA Encourages Ag Producers, Residents to Prepare for Hurricane Idalia
Department of Energy (DOE)
August 30
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $350 Million in Grants to States to Cut Methane Emissions from Oil and Gas Sector
August 29
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $300 Million to Speed Up Transmission Permitting Across America as Part of Investing in America Agenda
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Holds First-Ever Gulf of Mexico Offshore Wind Energy Auction | August 29, 2023
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: To Conform with Recent Supreme Court Decision, EPA and Army Amend "Waters of the United States" Rule | August 29, 2023
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $350 Million in Grants to States to Cut Methane Emissions from Oil and Gas Sector | August 30, 2023
Department of Labor (DOL)
August 30
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposal to restore, extend overtime protections for 3.6 million low-paid salaried workers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor completed impact inspections at 15 mines in July 2023, identified 288 violations of safety, health standards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Trade Representative seek Mexico's review of alleged labor rights violations by MasAir cargo airline
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor obtains federal court judgment to recover $153K in retirement funds for former employees of defunct Bay Area company
- Press Release: Colorado contractor awaits sentencing on manslaughter charge after failing to protect employees in 2021 trench collapse that killed 23-year-old worker
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Career Technical Education Center in Idaho Falls align to promote workplace safety, prevent exposure to hazards
August 29
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposed changes to clarify regulations on authorized employee representation during workplace inspections
- Press Release: Packager/distributor pays $277K to 50 workers after U.S. Department of Labor uncovers H-2B temporary labor program violations in Cortland, New York
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Mexican Consulate sponsor worker rights event
- Press Release: Federal court orders Huntley restaurant to pay $105K in back wages, damages to 8 employees after U.S. Department of Labor investigation, litigation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $200K in back wages, damages for 36 employees of Southern Maine bar, grill; assesses $35K in penalties
Health & Human Services (HHS)
August 30
- Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Declares Public Health Emergency and ASPR Deploys Personnel to Florida to Respond to Hurricane Idalia
- Press Release: HHS and the U.S. Attorney's Office Secures Agreement Resolving HIV Discrimination Complaint Involving a New Jersey Home Healthcare Provider
August 29
- Press Release: HHS Selects the First Drugs for Medicare Drug Price Negotiation
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
August 30
- Press Release: FDA Issues Warning Letters to Three Infant Formula Manufacturers
August 29
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | August 29, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
August 30
- Press Release: HUD Announces $128 Million to Tribal Communities for Construction of New Affordable Housing
August 29
- Press Release: HUD Highlights Regional House Parties Across the Country to Increase Homeownership
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
August 30
- Report: Nuclear Weapons | Program Management Improvements Would Benefit U.S. Efforts to Build New Experimental Capabilities
- Report: Homeland Security | Joint Requirements Council Needs Leadership Attention to Improve Effectiveness
- Report: Defense Contracting | DOD's Use of Federal Prison Industries
August 29
- Report: Building Partner Capacity | DOD and State Should Strengthen Planning for Train and Equip Projects
- Report: Building Partner Capacity | DOD Should Assess Delivery Delays in Train and Equip Projects and Improve Evaluations
- Report: Airport Infrastructure | Selected Airports' Efforts to Enhance Electrical Resilience
Congressional Budget Office (CBO)
August 30
- Cost Estimate: S. 2283, PFAS-Free Procurement Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: S. 1253, Securing America's Ports of Entry Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: S. 2195, Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 3581, Caregiver Outreach and Program Enhancement Act
August 29
- Cost Estimate: S. 2248, Vessel Tracking for Sanctions Enforcement Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: S. 943, Small Business Disaster Damage Fairness Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 1209, FOCA Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 2989, Save Our Sequoias Act
