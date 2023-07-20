This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

White House Press Briefing*

3:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Looking Ahead: On Tuesday, President Biden will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House. On Wednesday, the President will have a meeting with his Competition Counsel and later will attend the congressional picnic on the South Lawn. On Thursday, the President is set to travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to speak about "Bidenomics."

Looking Ahead: On Tuesday, the Vice President will meet with State Attorneys General to discuss the fentanyl public health crisis. On Wednesday, the Vice President will preside over an Address by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to a Joint Meeting of Congress. On Thursday, the Vice President will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, to deliver remarks at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., National Convention. The Vice President will be in Washington, D.C., on Friday and has no public events scheduled.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, July 14-16, 2023

The White House

July 16

Remarks by Vice President Harris at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Convention

Statement from President Joe Biden on Retirement of Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr.

July 14

Statement from President Joe Biden on New Student Debt Relief Actions

Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on Additional Student Loan Forgiveness

Statement: The Economics of Investing in America

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Launches Historic $20 Billion Competition to Catalyze Investment in Clean Energy Projects and Tackle the Climate Crisis

Remarks by Vice President Harris on Combatting Climate Change and Building a Clean Energy Economy

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the National Governor's Association Annual Convening, as Prepared for Delivery

Statement from President Joe Biden on Louisa Terrell

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Iowa's Abortion Ban

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Proclamation on National Atomic Veterans Day, 2023

Proclamation on Captive Nations Week, 2023

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Vermont Disaster Declaration

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 3935 – Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: CENTCOM Remains Important to National Defense Strategy, Official Says

Press Release: General Officer Announcements

Advisory: Department of Defense Media Invitation Announced for Appellate Oral Argument in the Case of Adb Al Rahim Hussayn Muhammad Al-Nashiri

Contracts for July 14, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, July 17, 2023

Asia-Pacific

July 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability | Jakarta, Indonesia

July 14: Statement | Joint Statement by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno L.P. Marsudi on the Second Ministerial Strategic Dialogue

July 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi Before the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Dialogue

July 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with the United States

July 14: Statement | Joint Statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa, and Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin

July 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park

July 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin Before Their Meeting

Europe

July 14: Advisory | Senior Coordinator for Atlantic Cooperation Lapenn's Travel to Portugal and Belgium

July 14: Statement | Bastille Day

Africa

July 16: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Kenya

July 14: Statement | On Sierra Leone's Election

Western Hemisphere

July 14: Statement | New Partnership with Costa Rica to Explore Semiconductor Supply Chain Opportunities

Middle East

July 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with International Organization for Migration Director General-Elect Amy Pope

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Defectors of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with the UN OCHA Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence

Explanation of Vote Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Following the Mandate Renewal of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH)

Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to travel to Aspen, Colorado July 18

Department of the Treasury

July 16

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at World Bank Supported Educational Site in Gandhinagar, India

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Press Conference in Gandhinagar, India

July 14

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meetings with Counterparts in Rome, Italy

Press Release: Building on Filing Season 2023 Success, IRS Continues to Improve Service, Pursue High-Income Individuals Evading Taxes, Modernize Technology

Press Release: New Treasury Department Data Shows American Rescue Plan Funding Drove Key Investments in Economic Development in Communities Across the Country

The Federal Reserve

Report: Annual Report

Press Release: Chair Powell to host town hall with educators

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Press Release: Electronic Health Records Vendor NextGen Healthcare Inc. to Pay $31 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations

Press Release: Suspected Russian Intelligence Operative Extradited from Estonia to Face Charges Related to Providing American-Made Electronics and Ammunition to Russian Military

Press Release: High-Level Member of ISIS Sentenced to Life in Prison for Material Support to a Foreign Terrorist Organization Resulting in Death

Press Release: Former Virginia Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Civil Rights Offense for Sexually Assaulting Minor Victim

Press Release: Former Oklahoma Undersheriff Sentenced for Using Excessive Force And Violating Civil Rights of Detainee

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration, Whole Community Respond to Support Vermont Following Impacts from Severe Flooding

CBP Press Release: Laredo Field Office set to reopen and resume normal operating hours at the Amistad Dam Port of Entry in Del Rio (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Baltimore CBP Officer Helps Nab Fleeing Virginia Rape Suspect in Peru (Maryland)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Joint USTR and U.S. Department of Commerce Readout of Fourth Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Negotiating Round in South Korea

Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Belgium

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Joint U.S. Department of Commerce and USTR Readout of Fourth Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Negotiating Round in South Korea

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Withdraws Health Care Enforcement Policy Statements

Press Release: FTC Gives Final Approval to Order Banning BetterHelp from Sharing Sensitive Health Data for Advertising, Requiring It to Pay $7.8 Million

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Leaders Discuss "Good Jobs in the Clean Economy"

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Department of Labor (DOL)

Readout: Acting Secretary Su, Secretary of the Interior Haaland, EPA Chief of Staff Utech discuss 'Good Jobs in the Clean Economy'

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center align to support safer, healthier workplaces

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, North Dakota Safety Council renew alliance to educate North Dakota employers, make workplaces safer

Department of Education

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration to Provide 804,000 Borrowers with $39 Billion in Automatic Loan Forgiveness as a Result of Fixes to Income Driven Repayment Plans

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Celebrating the One-Year Anniversary of the Launch of 988

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | July 14, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Charges Landlord and Realtor with Disability Discrimination

Government Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA releases updated site selection plan for FBI HQ campus

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

Report: Projected Costs of U.S. Nuclear Forces, 2023 to 2032

Cost Estimate: S. 1464, Enhancing DHS Drug Seizures Act

Cost Estimate: S. 1798, Offices of Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction and Health Security Act of 2023

