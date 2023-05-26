ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode, Jonathan Roe speaks with Dom O'Donnell, Managing Director at Infrastructure Matters on one of the key themes in our latest report, From Pandemic to Permacrisis: Infrastructure Perspectives 2023, that was produced in collaboration with Infrastructure Matters. Together they discuss how it is taking longer for major infrastructure projects to get off the drawing board and into the ground, and more about the infrastructure sector in the UK and globally.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.