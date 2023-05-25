self

In our third and final installment of our three-part series featuring the Former Commissioner of Statistics for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bill Beach, John Frehse (Senior Managing Director, Ankura) and David Gilbertson (Vice President, UKG) discuss how data produced by the government moves policy within the United States and the perception and reality of a recession and inflation. Bill answers key questions regarding the current state of the economy, what he anticipates will happen next, and how he managed the BLS labor market report.

