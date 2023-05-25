self

In this episode of No Suits No Slides, John Frehse (Senior Managing Director, Ankura) and David Gilbertson (Vice President, UKG) are joined by Former Commissioner of Statistics for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bill Beach to discuss the current trajectory of the U.S. economy and labor market. Bill shares his expertise on the economic outlook, how to navigate these uncertain times and much more. Listen to part 1 of this 3-part series as they explore key findings from the BLS's current labor market report and navigate their thoughts for a successful future.

