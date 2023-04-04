This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. – The President receives the President's Daily Briefing
11:10 a.m. – The President participates in an official welcome ceremony and book signing
11:30 a.m. – The President participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada
11:45 a.m. – The President participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada
2:00 p.m. EDT – The President addresses the Canadian Parliament; The First Lady attends
3:45 p.m. EDT – The President and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada hold a joint press conference
6:15 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady arrive at a Gala Dinner hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mrs. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau of Canada
6:30 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady attend a Gala Dinner hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mrs. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau of Canada
9:25 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady depart Ottawa, Canada en route to New Castle, Delaware
10:40 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady arrive in New Castle, Delaware
Looking ahead: On March 28, the President will travel to Durham, North Carolina, kicking off his Investing in America tour. The tour will highlight the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the American Rescue Plan.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will ceremonially swear in Eric Garcetti as Ambassador to India; The Second Gentleman will attend
Looking ahead: The Vice President will travel to Africa. She will be in Ghana from March 26 to 29; in Tanzania from March 29 to 31; and in Zambia from March 31 to April 1. The Vice President's trip to the continent follows recent visits by the First Lady, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. President Biden is expected to travel to Africa later this year.
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, March 23, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden at an Affordable Care Act Anniversary Event
- State Fact Sheets: White House Lays Out Devastating Consequences of MAGA House Republican Plans to Gut Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act in State-by-State Fact Sheets
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Ottawa, Canada
- Press Release: FIVE-ALARM FIRE | The House Freedom Caucus' Extreme Budget Proposal Hurts Seniors
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Tackles Racial and Ethnic Bias in Home Valuations
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | President Biden Champions Conservation, Takes Action to Protect Lands and Waters
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Maine Disaster Declaration
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Congressional Testimony by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Before the House Appropriations Committee Budget Posture Hearing (As Delivered)
- Article: Austin Asks Congress to Support Defense Budget Request
- Press Release: U.S. Conducts Airstrikes in Syria in Response to Deadly UAV Attack
- Article: Milley Tells House Panel Joint Force Is at 'Inflection Point'
- Article: Arctic Tactics
- Article: Generals Discuss Hemispheric Challenges, Solutions
- Contracts for March 23, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Friday, March 24, 2023
Congressional Testimony
- March 23: Congressional Testimony | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks Before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the FY 2024 Department of State Budget Request
- March 23: Congressional Testimony | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks Before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the FY 2024 Department of State Budget Request
Europe
- March 23: Statement | Invocation of the OSCE Moscow Mechanism to Examine Reports of Human Rights Abuses Committed by Lukashenka Regime
- March 23: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Moldova Strategic Dialogue
Middle East
- March 23: Statement | Joint Statement on Syria Envoys-level Meeting in Amman
- March 23: Statement | Fourth Anniversary of the Global Coalition's Territorial Defeat of Daesh/ISIS in Syria and Iraq
Western Hemisphere
- March 23: Statement | Designation of Paraguayan Officials Edgar Melgarejo, Jorge Bogarin, and Vicente Ferreira for Involvement in Significant Corruption
- March 23: Fact Sheet | U.S. Humanitarian and Development Assistance for Venezuela Regional Crisis
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with the President of the American University of Beirut Fadlo R. Khuri
- Press Release: USAID Launches New Policy Framework | Driving Progress Beyond Programs
- Press Release: USAID Announces Additional Funding to Pacific Island Countries to Respond to Tropical Cyclones and Bolster Climate Resilience
- Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power and Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Participation at The Second Summit for Democracy
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political and Humanitarian Situation in Syria
- Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution Renewing the Mandate of the 1718 Committee
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing by the Chair of the 1540 Committee
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
- Press Release: Issuance of Intelligence Community Directive 712 | Requirements for Certain Employment Activities by Former Intelligence Community Employees
Department of the Treasury
- Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Before the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations, U.S. House
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Three Sales Agents at StraightPath Venture Partners with Fraud and Unregistered Broker Activity
- Press Release: SEC Charges Financial Adviser for Misappropriating More Than $1 Million From Current, Former NBA Players
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Former Oklahoma Jail Officer Pleads Guilty to Civil Rights Violation
- Press Release: Wisconsin Man Pleads Guilty to Making Racially-Charged Threats Toward Black Residents
- Press Release: Two Doctors Convicted for Unnecessary Urinalysis Testing Scheme
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., Delivers Keynote Address at the Global Investigations Review Live: D.C. Spring Conference
- Press Release: Justice Department Recognizes One-Year Anniversary of the PAVE Task Force
- Press Release: Former Puerto Rico Mayor Convicted of Accepting Bribes
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Readout: Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas and German Minister of the Interior and Community Faeser Discuss Mutual Security Cooperation
- DHS Press Release: PreventionResourceFinder.gov Launches to Provide Easier Access to Resources to Prevent Targeted Violence and Terrorism
- CBP Press Release: Discovery of stash house shut down at Laredo Sector (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize $126K in Unreported Currency at Hidalgo Port of Entry (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technicians rendered aid at local track meet (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol awarded Youth of the Month honorees for March (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Advises Traveling Public on Easter Egg Regulations (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Border Patrol Assists in Rescue of Migrants Stranded in Tijuana River (California)
- CBP Press Release: It's March Madness at the San Diego Field Office with "Elite Eight" Seizures in a Single Day (California)
- CBP Press Release: Norfolk CBP Officers Seize Over $700K in Counterfeit Designer Brand Clothes, Shoes, Purses (Virginia)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA)
- NTIA Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $25.7 Million in High-Speed Internet Grants to Tribal Lands in Minnesota and New Mexico
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Uranium from Russia
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Proposes Rule Provision Making it Easier for Consumers to "Click to Cancel" Recurring Subscriptions and Memberships
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Orders Repeat Offender Portfolio Recovery Associates to Pay More Than $24 Million for Continued Illegal Debt Collection Practices and Consumer Reporting Violations
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Secretary Vilsack Convenes State Agriculture Leaders from the Colorado River Basin as Part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Comprehensive Approach to Address Unprecedented Drought in the Region
- Press Release: USDA Announces Upcoming Changes to the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Wheat Tables
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Finalizes Efficiency Rules for Room Air Conditioners and Portable Air Cleaners
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $250 Million for Federal Agencies to Advance Net-Zero Projects and Save Taxpayers Money
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces Virtual Listening Session on PFAS Strategic Roadmap for Pacific Southwest
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: St. Lawrence Seaway Begins Navigation Season
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Colorado Health Care Association collaborate to help keep long-term care workers safe, healthy
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Hidalgo County wrongly denied full bonuses to workers who used legally protected Family and Medical Leave
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues Kansas restaurants, owner to recover $771K in minimum wage and overtime back wages, damages for 75 employees
- Press Release: Federal court order aids Department of Labor recovery of $265K in back wages for 182 employees of Milford drywall contractor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Tennessee McDonald's franchisee endangered minor who suffered deep fryer burn, assesses $3K civil penalty
- Press Release: Pesos on the Dollar | U.S. Department of Labor recovers $465K in back wages, damages from Carlsbad manufacturer who underpaid Mexican workers
Department of Education
- Press Release: The Department of Education Announces Public Hearings on Higher Education Rulemaking
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights and U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan Resolve Federal Civil Rights Complaint Regarding a Doctor's Alleged Failure to Provide a Sign Language Interpreter
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces the Expansion of Medicaid Postpartum Coverage in Oklahoma; 30 States and D.C. Now Offer a Full Year of Coverage After Pregnancy
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Celebrates the Affordable Care Act's 13th Anniversary and Highlights Record-Breaking Coverage
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Makes $30 Million in Funding Available for Public Housing Agencies to Help Youth Aging out of Foster Care
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request | U.S. Government Accountability Office
- Report: Critical Infrastructure Protection | Time Frames to Complete CISA Efforts Would Help Sector Risk Management Agencies Implement Statutory Responsibilities
- Report: Maritime Security | Coast Guard and CBP Efforts to Address Prior GAO Recommendations on Asset and Workforce Needs
- Report: Regenerative Medicine and Advanced Therapies | Information on Workforce and Education
