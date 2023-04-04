ARTICLE

This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. – The President receives the President's Daily Briefing

11:10 a.m. – The President participates in an official welcome ceremony and book signing

11:30 a.m. – The President participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada

11:45 a.m. – The President participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada

2:00 p.m. EDT – The President addresses the Canadian Parliament; The First Lady attends

3:45 p.m. EDT – The President and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada hold a joint press conference

6:15 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady arrive at a Gala Dinner hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mrs. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau of Canada

6:30 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady attend a Gala Dinner hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mrs. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau of Canada

9:25 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady depart Ottawa, Canada en route to New Castle, Delaware

10:40 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady arrive in New Castle, Delaware

Looking ahead: On March 28, the President will travel to Durham, North Carolina, kicking off his Investing in America tour. The tour will highlight the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the American Rescue Plan.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will ceremonially swear in Eric Garcetti as Ambassador to India; The Second Gentleman will attend

Looking ahead: The Vice President will travel to Africa. She will be in Ghana from March 26 to 29; in Tanzania from March 29 to 31; and in Zambia from March 31 to April 1. The Vice President's trip to the continent follows recent visits by the First Lady, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. President Biden is expected to travel to Africa later this year.

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, March 23, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at an Affordable Care Act Anniversary Event

State Fact Sheets: White House Lays Out Devastating Consequences of MAGA House Republican Plans to Gut Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act in State-by-State Fact Sheets

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Ottawa, Canada

Press Release: FIVE-ALARM FIRE | The House Freedom Caucus' Extreme Budget Proposal Hurts Seniors

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Tackles Racial and Ethnic Bias in Home Valuations

Press Release: What They Are Saying | President Biden Champions Conservation, Takes Action to Protect Lands and Waters

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Maine Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

Congressional Testimony by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Before the House Appropriations Committee Budget Posture Hearing (As Delivered)

Article: Austin Asks Congress to Support Defense Budget Request

Press Release: U.S. Conducts Airstrikes in Syria in Response to Deadly UAV Attack

Article: Milley Tells House Panel Joint Force Is at 'Inflection Point'

Article: Arctic Tactics

Article: Generals Discuss Hemispheric Challenges, Solutions

Contracts for March 23, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, March 24, 2023

Congressional Testimony

March 23: Congressional Testimony | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks Before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the FY 2024 Department of State Budget Request

March 23: Congressional Testimony | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks Before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the FY 2024 Department of State Budget Request

Europe

March 23: Statement | Invocation of the OSCE Moscow Mechanism to Examine Reports of Human Rights Abuses Committed by Lukashenka Regime

March 23: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Moldova Strategic Dialogue

Middle East

March 23: Statement | Joint Statement on Syria Envoys-level Meeting in Amman

March 23: Statement | Fourth Anniversary of the Global Coalition's Territorial Defeat of Daesh/ISIS in Syria and Iraq

Western Hemisphere

March 23: Statement | Designation of Paraguayan Officials Edgar Melgarejo, Jorge Bogarin, and Vicente Ferreira for Involvement in Significant Corruption

March 23: Fact Sheet | U.S. Humanitarian and Development Assistance for Venezuela Regional Crisis

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with the President of the American University of Beirut Fadlo R. Khuri

Press Release: USAID Launches New Policy Framework | Driving Progress Beyond Programs

Press Release: USAID Announces Additional Funding to Pacific Island Countries to Respond to Tropical Cyclones and Bolster Climate Resilience

Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power and Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Participation at The Second Summit for Democracy

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political and Humanitarian Situation in Syria

Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution Renewing the Mandate of the 1718 Committee

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing by the Chair of the 1540 Committee

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Press Release: Issuance of Intelligence Community Directive 712 | Requirements for Certain Employment Activities by Former Intelligence Community Employees

Department of the Treasury

Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Before the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations, U.S. House

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Three Sales Agents at StraightPath Venture Partners with Fraud and Unregistered Broker Activity

Press Release: SEC Charges Financial Adviser for Misappropriating More Than $1 Million From Current, Former NBA Players

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Former Oklahoma Jail Officer Pleads Guilty to Civil Rights Violation

Press Release: Wisconsin Man Pleads Guilty to Making Racially-Charged Threats Toward Black Residents

Press Release: Two Doctors Convicted for Unnecessary Urinalysis Testing Scheme

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., Delivers Keynote Address at the Global Investigations Review Live: D.C. Spring Conference

Press Release: Justice Department Recognizes One-Year Anniversary of the PAVE Task Force

Press Release: Former Puerto Rico Mayor Convicted of Accepting Bribes

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA)

NTIA Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $25.7 Million in High-Speed Internet Grants to Tribal Lands in Minnesota and New Mexico

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Uranium from Russia

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Proposes Rule Provision Making it Easier for Consumers to "Click to Cancel" Recurring Subscriptions and Memberships

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Orders Repeat Offender Portfolio Recovery Associates to Pay More Than $24 Million for Continued Illegal Debt Collection Practices and Consumer Reporting Violations

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Secretary Vilsack Convenes State Agriculture Leaders from the Colorado River Basin as Part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Comprehensive Approach to Address Unprecedented Drought in the Region

Press Release: USDA Announces Upcoming Changes to the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Wheat Tables

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Finalizes Efficiency Rules for Room Air Conditioners and Portable Air Cleaners

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $250 Million for Federal Agencies to Advance Net-Zero Projects and Save Taxpayers Money

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Virtual Listening Session on PFAS Strategic Roadmap for Pacific Southwest

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: St. Lawrence Seaway Begins Navigation Season

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Colorado Health Care Association collaborate to help keep long-term care workers safe, healthy

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Hidalgo County wrongly denied full bonuses to workers who used legally protected Family and Medical Leave

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues Kansas restaurants, owner to recover $771K in minimum wage and overtime back wages, damages for 75 employees

Press Release: Federal court order aids Department of Labor recovery of $265K in back wages for 182 employees of Milford drywall contractor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Tennessee McDonald's franchisee endangered minor who suffered deep fryer burn, assesses $3K civil penalty

Press Release: Pesos on the Dollar | U.S. Department of Labor recovers $465K in back wages, damages from Carlsbad manufacturer who underpaid Mexican workers

Department of Education

Press Release: The Department of Education Announces Public Hearings on Higher Education Rulemaking

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights and U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan Resolve Federal Civil Rights Complaint Regarding a Doctor's Alleged Failure to Provide a Sign Language Interpreter

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces the Expansion of Medicaid Postpartum Coverage in Oklahoma; 30 States and D.C. Now Offer a Full Year of Coverage After Pregnancy

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Celebrates the Affordable Care Act's 13th Anniversary and Highlights Record-Breaking Coverage

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Makes $30 Million in Funding Available for Public Housing Agencies to Help Youth Aging out of Foster Care

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request | U.S. Government Accountability Office

Report: Critical Infrastructure Protection | Time Frames to Complete CISA Efforts Would Help Sector Risk Management Agencies Implement Statutory Responsibilities

Report: Maritime Security | Coast Guard and CBP Efforts to Address Prior GAO Recommendations on Asset and Workforce Needs

Report: Regenerative Medicine and Advanced Therapies | Information on Workforce and Education

