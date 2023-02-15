ARTICLE

United States: Inflation Is Forcing Automotive Suppliers To Rethink Their Pricing Models

The accumulation of disruptive forces, including the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation, is causing automotive suppliers to experience significant cost increases, lower demand, and higher volatility.

Our latest FTI Consulting insights highlight how businesses can mitigate the effects of these challenges, including the need to implement new pricing models and retroactive customer distribution.

We reflect on the importance of achieving positive negotiation results with customers, highlighting the key factors to consider for doing so.

To read the infographic please click here.

