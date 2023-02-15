United States:
Inflation Is Forcing Automotive Suppliers To Rethink Their Pricing Models
15 February 2023
FTI Consulting
The accumulation of disruptive forces, including the COVID-19
pandemic and high inflation, is causing automotive suppliers to
experience significant cost increases, lower demand, and higher
volatility.
Our latest FTI Consulting insights highlight how businesses can
mitigate the effects of these challenges, including the need to
implement new pricing models and retroactive customer
distribution.
We reflect on the importance of achieving positive negotiation
results with customers, highlighting the key factors to consider
for doing so.
To read the infographic please click
here.
