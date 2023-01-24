Summary

  • Retail sales (excl. autos/parts/gas stations) increased 7.2% in December, and decreased .7% over previous month
    • Holiday sales (Nov/Dec) increased 6.8%
    • Total year 2022 increased 8.7% above 2021
    • December Food Services/Dining increased 12.1%
    • Non-Store Retailer sales rose 13.7% over 2021
    • Grocery sales were up 7.3% and all other major retail segments were under 4% YOY – Electronics declined nearly 6%
  • Consumer Sentiment was down 3.9% vs. 2022 but rose over 8% MTM
    • Current Conditions Index was up 15.5% over previous month, but recent changes in global factors may dampen progress in the early part of 2023
  • Consumers continue to dip into savings / extend credit to cover the gap between gains in personal income and inflation
    • Personal disposable income rose 3.5% in November, still well below the November CORE CPI rate of 5.7%
    • Personal consumption expenditures increased 8.8% and personal savings was down 2.4% (November) – revolving credit debt continues to climb, increasing 14.4%
  • Inventories continue to challenge retailers, with Nov 2022 totals 18.4% above previous year; tepid consumer spending will create challenges for retailers as they move thru excess inventories thru discounting
  • The Consumer Price Index increased 6.5% in December and Core CPI increased 5.7%
    • Food at home (groceries) and food away, as well as housing continue to drive the overall index; fuel declined slightly YOY
  • Supply chain costs continue to stabilize; freight trucking was flat to last month and 4.2% above 2022; container freight rates continue to decline
  • Retailers are taking another look at labor costs and starting to look at opportunities to do more with less, combating newly increased minimum wage rates, to eliminate non-value-added activities and increase store efficiencies to improve the customer experience
  • Consumers shrugged off world events and inflationary pressures, opening their wallets and piling on revolving credit while enjoying the holidays thru gift giving and dining out
  • Retailers now face significant challenges managing excess inventory and making careful decisions around purchase quantities for Spring 2024 goods while facing down a recession

Key Consumer Metrics

Consumer Sentiment Index

Consumer Sentiment was down 3.9% vs. 2022 but rose over 8% MTM; Current Conditions Index was up 15.5% over previous month – recent changes in global factors may dampen progress in the early part of 2023

1274022a.jpg

Consumer Income and Spending

Personal disposable income rose 3.5% in November, still well below the November CORE CPI rate of 5.7%; personal consumption expenditures increased 8.8%

1274022b.jpg

