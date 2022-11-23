The past few years have been quite the wild ride. Living the high life in a great economy then the global pandemic turns the world upside down. Many question - are we heading into a recession or are we in the throes of it right now? Regardless, it highlights the need for companies to be nimble and quick to assess the situation and address what they can control.

Optimize service delivery model

Institute a digital environment

Streamline processes/take costs out

Build a value creation culture

Re-assess the supply chain

It takes thinking outside the box.

Take a look at what the IMF is saying heading into 2023...are you ready for the ride?

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/11/imf-cuts-global-growth-forecast-for-2023-warns-worst-is-yet-to-come.html

