The past few years have been quite the wild ride. Living the
high life in a great economy then the global pandemic turns the
world upside down. Many question - are we heading into a recession
or are we in the throes of it right now? Regardless, it highlights
the need for companies to be nimble and quick to assess the
situation and address what they can control.
- Optimize service delivery model
- Institute a digital environment
- Streamline processes/take costs out
- Build a value creation culture
- Re-assess the supply chain
It takes thinking outside the box.
Take a look at what the IMF is saying heading into 2023...are
you ready for the ride?
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/11/imf-cuts-global-growth-forecast-for-2023-warns-worst-is-yet-to-come.html
