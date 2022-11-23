To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We often view the labor market as directly tied to the economy.
2022 (and we believe 2023) will show a deviation from this trend.
As the economy cools, the labor market remains strong with
unemployment below 4%. Even if we get to 4.5%, although unlikely,
the labor market will still be healthy. This battle between the
economy and labor is completely misunderstood and is causing
irrational behavior from company leaders. Panic over labor
shortages will not decrease in 2023.
