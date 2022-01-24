Liquidated damages ("LDs") allow parties to a contract, at the time of contracting, to specify an estimate of damages as a remedy for breach. LD clauses are generally structured to address specific types of breaches and for a particular breach provide for graduated damages based upon the degree of breach.
As more applications are being transitioned to the cloud, and as COVID-19 is becoming COVID-21 and the work-from-home scenario is becoming the new normal for many businesses, there is an urgent need for work-from-anywhere ...
This article explores some of the special issues that may arise when litigation in the United States requires a party to produce electronic documents located in India. Indian corporations and Indian subsidiaries to U.S. corporations may be unfamiliar with how the discovery process operates in the United States, and the special problems associated with electronic discovery present further challenges.