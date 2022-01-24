Mark Heusel (Member and East Asia Practice Group Chair, Ann Arbor) presented the webinar, "North America's Drive Towards Electrification: How East Asia Factors into the Equation," which explores the current U.S. - China relationship, the dynamics of Japan, Korea, and the ASEAN region, and how these relationships may evolve under the Biden Administration and their importance for success in the North American EV transformation.

