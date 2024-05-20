State Attorney General Perspectives On FTC Partnership And Rulemakings

Crowell attorneys attended the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) 2024 Consumer Protection Spring Conference in San Francisco, California on May 15. As usual, the conference included receptions and other networking events allowing the Crowell attorneys in attendance to engage with multiple attorneys general and a host of their respective staff members. The Consumer Protection Spring Conference included a panel session titled Developments at the FTC: Rulemakings. Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth Blackston, Illinois Attorney General's Office, moderated the panel of two speakers: Thomas Dahdouh, Staff Attorney (former attorney advisor to Commissioner Chopra), Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Lartease Tiffith, Executive Vice President for Public Policy, Interactive Advertising Bureau. Below please find some key takeaways:

FTC & State Attorneys General Relationship: The presentation focused on the importance of the relationship between the FTC and state attorneys general, specifically the willingness of these regulators to work alongside one another. The FTC issued a report, "Working Together to Protect Consumers: A Study and Recommendation on FTC Collaboration with the State Attorneys General," regarding the federal and state relationship and recommendations for further collaboration on April 10, 2024. Since January 1, 2020, the FTC has brought 33 joint enforcement actions with either state attorneys general offices or more localized district attorneys.

: The proposed rule would prohibit most employee non-competes, with retroactive effect. However, the rule has already faced legal challenges regarding whether the FTC has the legal authority to issue such a rule. Mr. Dahdouh focused on the FTC's perceived authority for unfair methods of competition rulemaking via Section 6(g) of the FTC Act. Conversely, Mr. Tiffith argued the FTC's lack of authority and critiqued both the necessity and reasonableness of the rule itself. The Rule was published on May 7, 2024. Mr. Dahdouh's presentation did include disclosures stating that all information came from public Notices of Proposed Rulemakings and that the presentation makes no suggestions, express or implied, that the proposed rules will be approved by the FTC either as originally proposed or with modifications.

