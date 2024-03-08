ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

New York Attorney General Letitia James joined Kelley Drye for its January State AG webinar to discuss consumer protection in the Empire State and her support for legislative reform that would grant the AG's Office new powers to target “unfair” business practices.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog…otection-powers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.