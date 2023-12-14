A number of interesting developments out of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) this month.

First, the FTC's Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on "Junk Fees" was officially published in the Federal Register, meaning the 60-day comment period is now running. Comments are due by January 8, 2024. Given the wide-ranging scope of the rule—if adopted as written, it would require nearly all businesses to change the way they disclose the prices of goods and services they sell—comments on this rule will be crucial to crafting a rule that protects consumers while remaining cognizant of the potential burden on businesses. If you are interested in having your industry's voice heard by filing a comment, Manatt can help.

While comments have just opened for "Junk Fees," they recently closed for the FTC's Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Regarding the Use of Consumer Reviews and Testimonials. The proposed rule is highly significant for marketers and consumers. Violation of a trade regulation rule enables the FTC to seek civil penalties of up to $50,120 per violation. The FTC could take the position that each fake review or testimonial is a separate violation, which would add up to substantial civil penalties. The FTC can also seek monetary redress for consumers and others injured by fake reviews and testimonials. Manatt's detailed analysis of the 105 comments the FTC received demonstrates the importance of the comment process in shaping FTC rulemaking.

Finally, the FTC has codified its amendment to the Safeguards Rule. As explained in our comprehensive article on the amendment, these modifications depart from the FTC's historical approach that allowed covered institutions broad discretion on the details necessary to achieve compliance with the safeguards standards and instead impose an enumerated list of specific requirements. As the amendment is now final, it has been removed from the tracker.



To view the previous FTC Regulation Tracker updates, please see below:

FTC Regulation Tracker—October 2023

FTC Regulation Tracker—August 2023

FTC Regulation Tracker—July 2023

FTC Regulation Tracker—June 2023

FTC Regulation Tracker—May 2023

FTC Regulation Tracker—April 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.