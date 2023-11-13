self

California has a new tool in the toolbox when it comes to remedies available for certain consumer protection law violations. The governor of California recently signed legislation adding the remedy of disgorgement for AG actions under false advertising and unfair competition laws (Consumer Laws), which would require a party to repay all amounts obtained through illegal or wrongful acts. In addition, the law created a Victims of Consumer Fraud Restitution Fund (Fund) to help make victims whole in consumer protection lawsuits brought by the California Attorney General. The Fund is funded through payments made by those who violate consumer protection laws, and not through taxes or fees charged to law-abiding businesses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.