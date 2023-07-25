Welcome back to Ad Law News and Views.
Spotlight on Data Sales and the Fourth Amendment: Two Bipartisan Bills in the House
With so much going on in the privacy space, it can be hard to
keep track of everything. For example, while you were struggling to
keep pace with rapidly advancing state privacy laws, FTC and EU
privacy developments, market and technological changes, and various
proposals to protect children's privacy, you might have missed
some eye-opening developments regarding the government's
purchase of consumer data from data brokers and other third party
data sellers.
CCPA Update: Agencies Push Ahead with Enforcement as Superior Court Delays New Regulations
The California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) and California
Office of Attorney General (OAG) are publicly pressing ahead with
enforcement now that they have the authority to enforce the
California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) as of July 1st. While the
agencies did not announce headline grabbing enforcement decisions
at the start of the month, there were some notable
developments.
Colorado Consumer Data Privacy Law is in Effect
Two years ago this month, the state of Colorado joined
California and Virginia in the passage of broad consumer protection
legislation when the Colorado Privacy Act (CPA) was signed into
law.
Angry House Members Vent at FTC and Vote to Cut its Budget
An implacable Lina Khan fended off four hours of hostile
questions from members of the House Judiciary Committee, who
criticized her ethics and performance as FTC Chair and then
proceeded to attack FTC career staffers, each other, and Congress
itself at a grueling oversight hearing on July 13. Accusations of
mismanagement, cover-ups, conflicts of interest, and partisanship
made good theatre and national news, but a potentially devastating
development for the FTC went almost unmentioned and
unreported.
How the FTC's Revised Endorsement Guides Will Affect Influencer Campaigns
On June 29, 2023, the FTC released the long-awaited updates to
the Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials
in Advertising – more commonly known as the Endorsement
Guides – along with an updated FAQ entitled What People
Are Asking. We summarized some of the key changes in our post the same day.
FTC's Proposed Rule on "Fake Reviews" Covers Much More; Provides Clarity on Some Issues, Uncertainty on Others
On the Friday before a long 4th of July weekend, the FTC
delivered some light beach reading in the form of a 100-page notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM)
"banning fake reviews and testimonials." While banning
fake reviews and testimonials seems uncontroversial, the proposed
rule would actually do much more, including authorizing civil
penalties for businesses that procure or disseminate deceptive (not
just "fake") reviews when they "knew or should have
known" the review was deceptive and where the review fails to
disclose the testimonialist's relationship with the business or
product.
ICYMI: State AGs Support FTC's Amendments on Auto-Renewals – but Have Suggestions
On June 23, 2023, a bipartisan coalition of 26 state attorneys
general (AGs) submitted comments in support of the FTC's
amendments to the Negative Option Rule (Rule). Though the AGs
assert that the FTC's requirements under the proposed Negative
Option Rule are already generally required by existing state and
federal law, the AGs agreed that additional guidance and
specificity on compliance with negative option rules would benefit
consumers.
New Endorsement Guides Include Big Changes, But Few Surprises
In May 2022, the FTC proposed changes to its Endorsement Guides.
Among other things, those changes created more prescriptive
disclosure requirements for endorsements, imposed various
requirements for consumer reviews, and clarified that all parties
involved in a marketing campaign could be held liable for lapses.
At that time, we analyzed the FTC's proposed changes and
examined how they might impact advertising practices and influencer marketing.
Latest Made in USA Settlement Offers Lessons for Fashion Companies
This week, just a few days before the Fourth of July holiday,
the FTC announced a settlement with three fashion companies (that
operated together as a common enterprise) over patriotic claims
that the companies made about various accessories, such as belts,
bags, wallets, and shoes.
FTC Targets Publishers Clearing House "Dark Patterns" in Sweeping Order
Yesterday, the FTC announced an $18.5 million settlement with
Publishers Clearing House (PCH), a marketing company known for
using sweepstakes to sell magazine subscriptions. In its 52-page complaint, the FTC alleges PCH used purported
"dark patterns" to promote product purchases, failed to
disclose total costs, misrepresented its privacy practices, and
used misleading email headers in violation of Section 5 and the
CAN-SPAM Act. The order prohibits the company from making specific
misrepresentations regarding sweepstakes entries, includes
mandatory disclosure requirements, and requires consumer data
deletion, among other provisions.
Compliance with the INFORM Consumers Act – Find Resources Here
As we've written here, a brand new law governing online
marketplaces and sellers takes effect TODAY, Tuesday, June 27. The
new law (the Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail
Marketplaces for Consumers Act, or INFORM Consumers Act) is
designed to deter criminals from selling counterfeit, stolen,
defective, and dangerous products through online
marketplaces.
No Pain, No Grain: Golden Grain Company's Slack Fill Victory
In a deep sea of consumer fraud and deceptive packaging
litigation, glimpses of reason are starting to emerge in
the slack fill space, suggesting that these cases may (finally) be
on the decline.
State AGs and Consumer Protection: What We Learned from . . . Nebraska
Our State AG webinar series continues, this time with Nebraska
Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Consumer Protection Division
Chief Phil Carlson, a position previously held by our own Abby Stempson. During our webinar, the
Nebraska AG's Office highlighted its consumer protection work
during a time of transition and general consumer protection topics.
In case you missed it, here is a recording of the webinar. We recap
what we learned below.
NARB Agrees Advertiser Can't Support Aspirational Net Zero Claims
JBS – the second-largest food company in the world –
made several aspirational claims about its commitment "to be
net zero by 2040." Those claims were challenged by a trade
association, who argued that the claims were misleading. As we reported in February, although NAD
acknowledged that JBS had taken steps that "may be helpful
towards achieving net-zero by 2040," NAD found that those
steps weren't enough to support the implied claim that JBS was
currently implementing a plan to "achieve net zero
operational impact by 2040." JBS appealed the decision to the
NARB.
States Follow FTC Auto Renewal Settlement with a New $2.3 Million Settlement
In 2017, the FTC announced that Adore Me, an online lingerie
company, had agreed to return more than $1.3 million to customers
who enrolled in a negative-option membership program offering
discounts and other benefits. Almost six years later – in another example of states pursuing settlements
on their own – 32 state attorneys general announced a $2.3
million settlement with Adore Me over the same program.
State AGs and Consumer Protection: What We Learned from . . . Connecticut Part II
Our State AG webinar series continued with Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and Chief of the Privacy Consumer Protection Section Michele Lucan. In Part I, we discussed Connecticut's rollout of their new comprehensive privacy law, and in Part II we will discuss how consumer protection operates at the Office of the Attorney General in Connecticut.
