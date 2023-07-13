The number of Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) filed lawsuits increased in the month of May. According to WebRecon's May 2023 Statistics, the total number of TCPA cases filed increased 98.2% from April, an increased 79.2% compared to May of last year, and represents a year to date gain of 17.6%. Of the 939 consumer lawsuits filed in May, TCPA cases accounted for 224 of those filings.



For other consumer statutes such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), and Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), year to date filed lawsuits are still down. According to WebRecon's report, 5,521 consumers filed CFPB complaints representing a .7% decrease from the previous month, and a 15.4% decrease for the year so far. 331 FDCPA cases were filed, representing a 14.1% increase from the previous month, and a 28.5% decrease for the year so far. 504 FCRA cases were filed, representing a 20.0% increase from the previous month, and an 8.5% decrease for the year so far. Overall, while the number of CFPB, FDCPA, and FCRA cases are down for the year, the increase of TCPA cases in the month of May propelled the TCPA to being the only area seeing an overall increase in cases for the year so far.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.