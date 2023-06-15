In May, we published a blogpost about the INFORM Consumers Act and its upcoming (now imminent) effective date of June 27, 2023. As that date grows closer, online marketplaces and sellers can learn all about the law by signing up for our June 21 webinar – INFORM Consumers Act – What Online Marketplaces and Sellers Need to Know. The webinar takes place from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET and you can sign up here.

Our webinar will feature me (Jessica Rich, former Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection at the Federal Trade Commission); Kate White (another veteran FTC-er who served as an Attorney-Advisor for former Commissioner Noah Phillips); and Abby Stempson (a former Assistant Attorney General and official at the National Association of Attorneys General). We'll tell you what the Act requires; how the FTC and State AGs are likely to enforce it; and what you should be doing to get ready. We'll also answer your questions.

And note that we're not the only ones blogging about the Act. Last week, the FTC released a blogpost and guidance on INFORM, which we'll also address in our webinar.

We hope to see you at the webinar!

