United States:
California's OAL Finalizes CPRA Regulations
13 April 2023
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On March 30, 2023, the California Privacy Protection Agency
(CPPA) announced that its rulemaking package to implement the California
Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA), as amended by the California
Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (CPRA), was approved by the California
Office of Administrative Law (OAL).
The finalized rules contain no substantive changes to the final
proposed draft of the CPRA regulations released on
January 31, 2023. The first CPRA rulemaking package addresses
regulations concerning data processing agreements, consumer opt-out
mechanisms, mandatory recognition of opt-out preference signals,
dark patterns and consumer request handling. The second set of CPRA
rules will address cybersecurity audits, risk assessments and
automated decision-making.
The final CPRA regulations and supporting materials will be made
available on the CPPA website as soon as they are processed.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from United States
Universities Prepare For End Of Affirmative Action
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman
In October 2022, the Supreme Court heard argument in two cases challenging the use of race in college admissions: Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President & Fellows...
CAS Legal Mailbag – 3/23/23
Shipman & Goodwin LLP
I am a high school administrator, and like many of my colleagues I'm concerned about vaping, fighting, vandalism, and other inappropriate activities happening in our restrooms.
FTC Announces Proposed "Click To Cancel" Rule
Faruqi & Faruqi
On March 23, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it was proposing a new rule which would, among other things, make it easier for consumers to cancel certain subscriptions involving recurring payments.
Ad Law News And Views - March 16, 2023
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
March kicked off with Kelley Drye's Advertising, Privacy, and Financial Services teams covering hot topics and issues to watch for in 2023 in fintech and financial services.