ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. Here are this week's updates.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from United States

CFPB's Outline Of Proposals To Implement Dodd-Frank § 1033 Debevoise & Plimpton On October 27, 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB") issued an outline of proposals and alternatives under consideration (the "Outline") for ...

An Independent Schools' Guide To Vendor Contract Management Venable LLP Independent schools often contract with vendors to support the school's operations and delivery of its curriculum and programming, including transportation providers, food service, cleaning and facilities maintenance, after-school programming, and travel companies.

Biden-Harris Administration Extends Student Debt Repayment Moratorium In Light Of Loan Forgiveness Litigation Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP As litigation surrounding the Biden-Harris administration's student debt forgiveness plan persists, the administration announced an extension of the student loan repayment...

Ringless Voicemails Require TCPA Consent Klein Moynihan Turco LLP The FCC ringless voicemail order was issued in response to a petition filed by All About the Message, LLC.

Consumers Want Bayer To Cough Up Damages Over "Honey Lemon Zest" Claim Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz It's officially cold and flu season, and it looks like consumers are taking note of what ingredients are contained in their over-the-counter cold medications.