The FTC's ears must have been burning. Yesterday, just hours after we finished a webinar discussing the latest developments in the FTC's push for more rulemaking, the FTC announced an upcoming open meeting where it will propose issuing three advanced notices of proposed rulemaking (ANPR).

First, the FTC will consider whether to initiate rulemaking to address junk fees for goods or services that purportedly have "little or no added value to the consumer." Second, the FTC will consider addressing fake reviews and other endorsements purportedly to protect "consumers and honest businesses alike." Finally, the FTC will vote on whether to keep the Funeral Industry Practices Rule, and if so, to seek public comment on potentially modernizing the rule.

The open meeting will take place on Thursday, October 20 at 1:00 PM ET. Stay tuned to see which way the FTC's winds blow. In the meantime, those of you who want to get up to speed on the FTC's rulemaking authority, procedures, and recent trends can check out the slides from our recent webinar. A video recording of the webinar will also be available and published here next week.

