Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Webinar Replay: State Attorney General Consumer Protection Priorities For 2022

Consumer protection enforcement efforts are expected to increase dramatically this year. Recent pronouncements from State Attorneys General around the country bring privacy, big tech and the misuse of algorithms, and basic advertising related frauds into particular scrutiny.

From the webinar of the same title, Kelley Drye State Attorneys General practice Co-Chair Paul Singer, Advertising and Marketing Partner Gonzalo Mon, Privacy Partner Laura VanDruff, and Senior Associate Beth Chun discuss these and other state consumer protection, advertising, and privacy enforcement trends.

Webinar link: udenver.zoom.us/rec/play/d12OUXRO…ime=1643306408000

