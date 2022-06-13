ARTICLE

Webinar Replay - State AG 101

State Attorneys General play an increasingly important and powerful role in enforcing consumer protection laws and establishing public health standards impacting broad swaths of business. They are the primary enforcers of consumer protection laws within their state and hold sweeping powers to protect the public they serve by launching investigations and litigation alone or in multi-state actions involving numerous states and territories across the country.

Kelley Drye State Attorneys General practice Co-Chair Paul Singer, Senior Associate Beth Chun and Abby Stempson, Director of the Center for Consumer Protection, National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) presented the webinar State Attorneys General 101 which covered the basics of State AG consumer protection powers, what to expect if you find yourself a target of attorneys general investigation, how to look to state attorneys general to stop improper actions of competitors, and more.

