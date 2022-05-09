ARTICLE

CFPB's Release Highlights "Unlawful Auto Repossessions" And Failures To Conduct Reasonable Investigations On Disputed Debts Bradley The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a release on May 2, 2022, announcing the release of its Supervisory Highlights outlining identified consumer protection violations during the second half of 2021.

Title IX And Gender Identity: Is Change On Its Way? U.S. Department Of Education Expected To Issue Proposed New Rule Soon Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green Title IX is short in length, but big in impact.

TCPA Regulatory Update — FCC Partners With More States, Sends More Cease & Desist Letters, Clarifies Safe Harbors, And Responds To Congressional Queries Mintz As we reported last month, the Federal Communications Commission has been partnering with various states to improve the federal-state collaboration in robocalling investigations.

FTC Finalizes Order Against Leading Provider Of Business Credit Reports Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton The FTC recently finalized an order against a leading provider of business credit report services, alleged to have deceived business regarding the value of products offered and failing to correct errors on customers' credit reports.

CFPB And NY AG Sue Remittance Provider, Citing "Repeat Offender" Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton On April 21, the CFPB and New York Attorney General's Office filed a complaint against a remittance provider.