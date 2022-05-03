State AG Pulse - Season 1, Episode 2: In this week's episode, we get an insider's perspective on the Nebraska open seat race and its political and business significance from Meghan Stoppel, who served as Consumer Protection Chief under the current AG, Doug Peterson, from 2017 to 2021. Meghan explains why AG Peterson's legislative background matters, and how it has framed his priorities as AG. We speculate on his future path after leaving office and what his successor's priorities may be. Meghan drills down on the role of AG office staff in driving litigation and how the new AG's staffing decisions will determine whether Nebraska continues to lead the way in bipartisan multistate actions.

