The State AG Report – 4.29.2022

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

BREAKING: DC Court of Appeals Upholds AG Candidate's Ineligibility

Minnesota AG Ellison Sues Solar Panel Company for Deceptive Sales Tactics

AG Moody Bans Eight Synthetic Opioids In Florida

AGs Urge Creation of Safe Harbor for Financial Institutions Serving Cannabis Businesses

AG Bonta Applauds Student Loan Program Reforms

James and the CFPB Sue MoneyGram over Consumer Protection and Anti-Fraud Allegations

