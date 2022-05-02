The State AG Report – 4.29.2022
Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- BREAKING: DC Court of Appeals Upholds AG Candidate's Ineligibility
- Minnesota AG Ellison Sues Solar Panel Company for Deceptive Sales Tactics
- AG Moody Bans Eight Synthetic Opioids In Florida
- AGs Urge Creation of Safe Harbor for Financial Institutions Serving Cannabis Businesses
- AG Bonta Applauds Student Loan Program Reforms
- James and the CFPB Sue MoneyGram over Consumer Protection and Anti-Fraud Allegations
