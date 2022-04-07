ARTICLE

United States: Five Consumer Protection Trends You Should Be Watching Out For (Or Greatest Hits So Far This Year) (Podcast)

With guest host Kristi Wolff

With our entrance into the second quarter, Kristi takes a look at five things that she's been noticing to help gauge what we should be watching for:

Free Claims

FTC to Intuit: "Free" Not Free for Most Taxpayers

Green Claims

NAD Continues to Focus on Green Claims

