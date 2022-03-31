ARTICLE

CFPB Announces It Will Seek To Extend ECOA-Like Antidiscrimination Provisions Broadly To All Consumer Finance Activities Mayer Brown In an extraordinary announcement yesterday, the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB or Bureau) unveiled a broad expansion of its supervisory procedures to include...

US CFPB Seeks To Extend ECOA-Like Antidiscrimination Provisions Broadly To All Consumer Finance Activities Mayer Brown In an extraordinary announcement on March 16, 2022, the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB" or "Bureau") unveiled a broad expansion of its supervisory procedures to include examining supervised entities...

CFPB Issues Release Regarding Its Intent To Target "Unfair Discrimination In Consumer Finance" Bradley The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") issued a release on March 16, 2022 in order to announce changes to its supervisory operations with respect to discriminatory lending and servicing practices.

Regulation By Definition: CFPB Broadens Definition Of "Unfairness" To Rein In Discrimination Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton In a significant move, the CFPB announced on March 16 a revision to its supervisory operations to address discrimination outside of the traditional fair lending context, with future plans to scrutinize...

Did The Other Shoe Drop? Another Class Action Against New Balance For Its "Made In USA" Claims Kelley Drye & Warren LLP The FTC regularly investigates Made in USA claims, but private actions have been less frequent. New Balance, however, has faced at least two class action lawsuits alleging it falsely advertises...