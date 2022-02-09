Hosted by Simone Roach
The Senate Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security held its second hearing in less than a year on COVID-19 fraud, price gouging, and related enforcement efforts. Groundhog Day Eve was a fitting date for the hearing, as the Federal Trade Commission – this time through Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Samuel Levine – again called on Congress to pass legislation to clarify the agency's Section 13(b) authority in the wake of the Supreme Court's AMG decision.
