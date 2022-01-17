self

State Attorneys General are already off to the races in 2022 - both with a significant number of election campaigns in full swing and an uptick in their consumer protection enforcement efforts. As a result, State AG consumer protection topics will play a big part of 2022. Our Kelley Drye State Attorneys General team will present a webinar on these State AG priorities on January 27. (Register here: kelleydrye.zoom.us/webinar/registe...JTqmMeMo-YUoqHA) In the meantime, we provide a snapshot of what's to come this year.

Blog Post -www.adlawaccess.com/2022/01/article...22-predictions/

