Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · State Attorneys General Lay Out Consumer Protection Priorities for 2022 (2021 #8)

For the first time in two years, State Attorneys General and their key consumer protection staff have gathered in Washington D.C. to attend the National Association of Attorneys General Fall Consumer Protection conference. For State AG staff in particular, this meeting, and its Spring counterpart, may be the most important and well attended event of the year with over 400 attendees total. Priorities for the Attorneys General are often shaped at these meetings, and they present a unique opportunity for industry to get insight.

Blog Post - www.adlawaccess.com/2021/11/article…ities-for-2022/

