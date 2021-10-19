ARTICLE

United States: FTC Sends A Flurry Of Notices Of Penalty Offenses, Warns Of Steep Penalties For Unfair And Deceptive Business Practices

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from United States

Courts Hold Contract Disputes Not Actionable Under FCRA Foley & Lardner recent string of U.S. District Court decisions has clarified liability for furnishers of credit information under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), specifically 15 U.S.C. § 1681s-2(b),

FTC Shuts Down Bogus Debt Collectors Of "Phantom Debt"! Foley & Lardner The Federal Trade Commission issued a press release "that the defendants and their agents threatened consumers with arrest and imprisonment and tried to collect debts that consumers did not actually owe."

U.S. Senate Committee Approves Biden's CPSC Nominations Husch Blackwell LLP In July of 2021, after more than five months of silence, President Biden finally announced his nominations to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC")...

FTC Charges Nectar Sleep (Again!) With Making False U.S.-Origin Claims Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz The Federal Trade Commission announced that it entered into a settlement with Resident Home, the parent company of Nectar Sleep, and Resident Home's owner...

More Supply Chain Slow-downs: Legislation Puts Productivity Programs In The Crosshairs AlixPartners Some reports have alleged that workers are skipping meal and restroom breaks to meet their targets.