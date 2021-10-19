- A group of 20 Democratic AGs, led by New York AG Letitia James and Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro, filed a complaint with the Postal Regulatory Commission urging that it order the U.S. Postal Service ("USPS") to request an advisory opinion regarding the Postmaster General's strategic ten-year plan for USPS.
- The complaint alleges that USPS adopted a strategic plan that will significantly alter its operations—including enacting slower service standards and increasing rates—without obtaining an advisory opinion from the Commission as required by the Postal Reorganization Act and Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006.
- The AGs argue that, under those laws, an advisory opinion is legally required whenever USPS makes nationwide service changes, and while USPS sought two advisory opinions on specific changes included in the plan, these changes represent only a small portion of the plan's scope that is subject to the advisory opinion requirement.
- The complaint seeks an order directing USPS to request an advisory opinion on the entire strategic plan, in part so that states and the broader mailing public have an opportunity to comment on the planned changes.
