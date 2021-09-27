In AMG Capital Management v. FTC, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Federal Trade Commission Act does not allow the FTC to seek, from violators of the Act, "equitable monetary relief" in the form of restitution or disgorgement.

Jones Day partner David Morrell talks about how the Court's decision could alter the FTC's consumer-protection enforcement actions moving forward, the Justice Department's newly prominent role in these matters, and what potentially affected parties should know.

