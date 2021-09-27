United States:
JONES DAY TALKS®: Consumer Protection Enforcement Changes Likely After SCOTUS AMG Decision
27 September 2021
Jones Day
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In AMG Capital Management v. FTC, the U.S. Supreme
Court ruled the Federal Trade Commission Act does not
allow the FTC to seek, from violators of the Act, "equitable
monetary relief" in the form of restitution or
disgorgement.
Jones Day partner David Morrell talks about how the Court's
decision could alter the FTC's consumer-protection enforcement
actions moving forward, the Justice Department's newly
prominent role in these matters, and what potentially affected
parties should know.
Podcast: Play in new
window | Download
SUBSCRIBE TO JONES DAY TALKS
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Subscribe on Android
Subscribe on Google Play
Subscribe on Stitcher
LISTEN TO PREVIOUS PODCASTS
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from United States
No TCPA Exception For Job Robocalls
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
The Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA") prohibits the use of an autodialer or prerecorded voice when placing certain calls to consumers' cellphones without their prior express consent.
The Telemarketer's Guide To TCPA Consent
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
Because of the growing ability – and need – to reach consumers through telemarketing technology, businesses (and their call centers) face the growing risk of contacting consumers without proper TCPA consent...