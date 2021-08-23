We are pleased to present our latest Monthly TCPA Digest, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In this issue's Regulatory Update, we cover the FCC's adoption of two items at its August Open Meeting. The first item, a Report & Order, establishes a process for appealing a Governance Authority decision to revoke a voice service provider's STIR/SHAKEN Service Provider Code (SPC). The second item is a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) numbering policy. With this FNPRM, the FCC proposes to adopt guardrails that limit the ability of interconnected VoIP providers to obtain phone numbers for customers directly from the Numbering Administrator.

In our Litigation Update, we look at how courts are applying April's landmark Facebook ruling to dispose of TCPA cases such as Timms v. USAA Federal Savings Bank and Barnett v. Bank of America at summary judgment and discuss what this development may mean for TCPA defendants.

In This Edition

Part I - TCPA Regulatory Update

FCC Adopts Two Items, Continues to Tackle Robocalls at August Open Meeting

Part II - TCPA Litigation Update

Courts Dispose of TCPA Claims at Summary Judgment Post-Facebook

