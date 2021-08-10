Manufacturer New Widetech has recently recalled over two million dehumidifiers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico due to fire and burn hazards. The recalled dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards. This recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De'Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter.

This recall is something that all subrogation professionals should make note of. Additional information on the recall can be found at the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Images of some of the affected humidifiers below. For the rest, please visit the CPSC website.

