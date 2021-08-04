ARTICLE

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Releases Its 2020 Supervisory Highlights Report Jenner & Block The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently released the latest version of its Supervisory Highlights report, which summarizes the findings of the Bureau's supervisory examinations in 2020.

A Spicy Relationship Between Uber-like Delivery Services And The Restaurants That Feed Them Thompson Coburn LLP When app-based food delivery services (like DoorDash or Grubhub) compete with restaurants, the competition can get "spicy." Restaurants want to deliver high quality hot, fresh food that tastes good.

Food & Beverage Digest - June 2021 Alston & Bird Back in January 2021, we reported that Richard Alonzo filed his original complaint in New York federal court challenging that the defendant's Flor de Cana rum was deceptively labeled as...

Addressing Emerging Issues In Online Selling: A Discussion Of Best Practices Arnold & Porter COVID has accelerated trends relating to the sale of products and services online, from formerly brick-and-mortar-only retailers moving online to product manufacturers...

What Is UDAAP? Avoiding Unfair, Deceptive, Abusive Acts Or Practices By Complying With Federal Law Butler Snow LLP The Dodd-Frank Act makes it illegal for any company which provides any financial products or services to consumers to engage in any acts or practices which are considered to be unfair, deceptive or abusive ("UDAAP").