- The Kansas Corporation Commission ("KCC") allowed Kansas AG Derek Schmidt to intervene on behalf of Kansas consumers in KCC's investigation of Black Hills Energy, Kansas Gas Service Company, and Atmos Energy Corporation over the unusual spike in natural gas prices during February 2021 winter storms, which prompted Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to issue a State of Disaster Emergency. Black Hills Energy, Kansas Gas Service, and Atmos Energy are seeking KCC's approval to recover costs from their customers for the higher-priced natural gas purchased during the winter emergency. According to the AG's office, it intervened in the proceedings to ensure the interests of consumers, taxpayers, and ratepayers are fully represented.
- According to the AG's Petition to Intervene, the AG's office is separately investigating whether the price spikes at issue in the KCC investigation violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act or the Kansas False Claims Act.
- The AG's office will be allowed to question witnesses, file testimony, and have access to all documents submitted in the KCC proceedings.
