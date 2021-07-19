ARTICLE

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

Nevada Legislature Reforms Consumer Protection and Charitable Donation Laws

Buy One, Do Not Get One Free: New Jersey Attorney General Says No More Free Marijuana Gifts with Purchase

12 Democrat AGs Urge SEC to Require Companies Disclose Financial Risk from Climate Change

Medical Device Company Settles with Seven States Over Alleged Kickbacks and False Claims

No Fault, but Millions to Pay in Pharmacy Benefits Settlement with Ohio and Mississippi

Arizona Attorney General Brnovich Seeks GOP Nomination for Senate Race

