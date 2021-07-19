Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

  • Nevada Legislature Reforms Consumer Protection and Charitable Donation Laws
  • Buy One, Do Not Get One Free: New Jersey Attorney General Says No More Free Marijuana Gifts with Purchase
  • 12 Democrat AGs Urge SEC to Require Companies Disclose Financial Risk from Climate Change
  • Medical Device Company Settles with Seven States Over Alleged Kickbacks and False Claims
  • No Fault, but Millions to Pay in Pharmacy Benefits Settlement with Ohio and Mississippi
  • Arizona Attorney General Brnovich Seeks GOP Nomination for Senate Race

