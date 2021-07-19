United States:
The State AG Report - June 17, 2021
19 July 2021
Cozen O'Connor
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news
stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal
regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- Nevada Legislature Reforms Consumer Protection and Charitable
Donation Laws
- Buy One, Do Not Get One Free: New Jersey Attorney General Says
No More Free Marijuana Gifts with Purchase
- 12 Democrat AGs Urge SEC to Require Companies Disclose
Financial Risk from Climate Change
- Medical Device Company Settles with Seven States Over Alleged
Kickbacks and False Claims
- No Fault, but Millions to Pay in Pharmacy Benefits Settlement
with Ohio and Mississippi
- Arizona Attorney General Brnovich Seeks GOP Nomination for
Senate Race
Read more here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from United States
Court Clarifies What A TCPA Number Generator Is
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
A California federal court recently joined a North Carolina court in clarifying that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA") contains a narrow definition of "autodialer."
See You In Court - May 2021
Shipman & Goodwin LLP
Given the fixed costs for negotiated salary increases, higher insurance costs, and much higher projected fuel oil costs, the members of the Nutmeg Board of Education were proud to submit a 2021-2022 budget proposal to ...
Productwise 3-2-1
Cooley LLP
Here's the next edition of our monthly bite-sized digest, Productwise 3-2-1 where each month, we'll be bringing to the top of your inbox (and your agenda)...